MCPS trustees select Hobbins for open seat

She highlighted Hobbins’ experience with mental health and gun violence prevention as strengths critical to the district, but said Galbreath’s work with Empower Montana and as a diversity leader are in dire need right now.

Trustee Old Person agreed, saying the board needs to be as diverse as possible.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“One of the things that I see the need for is more BIPOC, Black, Indigenous, People of Color in leadership roles across the district in general. We really need to look at the face of our board,” she said.

Hobbins’ desire to create a more even playing field among the district’s schools was a sticking point with Trustee Lorenzen, who said there’s a problem in the community with people thinking some schools are better than others.

Trustee Mercer said he’d be happy with either candidate, but ultimately supported the motion to approve Hobbins.

Hobbins said she thinks of herself as a community advocate and explained that she was drawn to work in public safety and school safety after the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012.

“One of the things I’m most proud of from that work is our work to prevent the legislature from forcing school boards to allow guns in K-12 schools.”