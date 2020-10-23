MCPS trustees select Hobbins for open seat

In a close vote during a special meeting Thursday night, Missoula County Public Schools trustees approved Nancy Hobbins to fill the vacant board seat.
Hobbins, the suicide prevention coordinator for the Missoula City-County Health Department and a co-chair of the MCPS Student Wellness Council’s Behavioral Health Committee, was chosen out of a pool of seven candidates for the K-12 position.
Trustees narrowed the selections down to Hobbins and Jamar Galbreath, who has worked for Empower Montana and as a diversity leader at the University of Montana, before voting 5-3 to advance Hobbins. Trustees Marcia Holland, Jennifer Vogel, Koan Mercer, Vicki McDonald and Diane Lorenzen voted in favor of approving Hobbins to the board, while Grace Decker, Wilena Old Person and Sharon Sterbis voted against the motion. Trustees Ann Wake and Jeffrey Avgeris were not present.
“Both Ms. Hobbins and Mr. Galbreath have significant amounts of experience to our district moving forward successfully,” said Trustee Decker. “This is a really difficult thing to decide.”
She highlighted Hobbins’ experience with mental health and gun violence prevention as strengths critical to the district, but said Galbreath’s work with Empower Montana and as a diversity leader are in dire need right now.
Trustee Old Person agreed, saying the board needs to be as diverse as possible.
“One of the things that I see the need for is more BIPOC, Black, Indigenous, People of Color in leadership roles across the district in general. We really need to look at the face of our board,” she said.
Hobbins’ desire to create a more even playing field among the district’s schools was a sticking point with Trustee Lorenzen, who said there’s a problem in the community with people thinking some schools are better than others.
Trustee Mercer said he’d be happy with either candidate, but ultimately supported the motion to approve Hobbins.
Hobbins said she thinks of herself as a community advocate and explained that she was drawn to work in public safety and school safety after the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012.
“One of the things I’m most proud of from that work is our work to prevent the legislature from forcing school boards to allow guns in K-12 schools.”
The school board should know the character, vision and needs of a community, Hobbins said, adding the role of a trustee is to become informed on every issue so they can be a contributor to the conversation.
“I would say that my work ... really ties together community connections with the improvement of school, and I truly believe I would be an asset to this board with the meaningful connections I’ve made in this community,” she said.
Hobbins will hold the seat until the next school election on May 4, 2021, and indicated she would run for the seat.
