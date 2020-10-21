MCPS trustees to interview 7 candidates for board vacancy

Missoula County Public Schools trustees are considering a larger pool of candidates than usual to fill the vacant board position and are set to interview seven candidates at a special meeting Thursday night.
The candidates are vying for the vacant K-12 trustee position left by Michael Smith, who resigned Sept. 1.
The seven applicants were asked to answer two written questions and their responses have been posted to the MCPS website. Trustees will ask each candidate two additional questions in person on Thursday night before they discuss and vote on a selection to fill the seat. The appointed individual will hold the seat until the next school election on May 4, 2021. The individual can choose to run for the election if he or she wishes.
In the written questions, candidates were asked to, “Please describe what you see as the responsibilities of the Board versus the responsibilities of the superintendent. How would you foster a good working relationship with the administration?” and “What do you believe to be the strengths of the MCPS district, and what would you consider as areas to review or possibly change?”
Here is a general introduction to the trustee candidates and a brief summary of their written interview responses:
Travis Linneman
Linneman currently oversees financial and logistical operations of a portfolio of businesses that employs more than 40 people across the state. He has a master’s level education and has taught classes at the University of Montana in strategic management and accounting.
Linneman said fostering a good working relationship with MCPS administration can be achieved through empathy, but added the board of trustees should stay out of the specifics of running the district.
He said some aspects of MCPS communication could be improved and added he'd like to work on the district’s “efficiency” as a trustee.
“I have years of experience in making organizations more efficient. If I was a trustee I would always be asking the MCPS to work to deliver more,” he said.
Jamar Galbreath
Galbreath most recently held the position of associate director of program innovation for Empower Montana, a local nonprofit that focuses on inclusion and correcting systemic inequalities across the state.
Galbreath said he’s seeking the vacant trustee position to help “normalize and increase the representation of marginalized communities within Missoula’s educational system.”
The role of the trustees is to ensure the superintendent and district is following the vision and goals that drive MCPS, he said, adding he will foster a good working relationship with administration by being present and accountable in his role.
“I believe that the combination of my identity, skills, and experiences will support MCPS and Missoula County, and I hope to learn how I can improve to better serve our community,” he said.
Nancy Hobbins de Pastino
Hobbins de Pastino is the suicide prevention coordinator for the Missoula City-County Health Department and a co-chair of the MCPS Student Wellness Council’s Behavioral Health Committee.
She has a deep interest in improving mental and behavioral support systems in the district and said the role of the trustees is to collaborate with the superintendent on district needs and create strategies to address those needs.
Hobbins de Pastino said she wants to see more equal access to education in Missoula, adding one school in the district should not be viewed as higher quality than another.
“I want what’s best for my kids just like everyone does, but more importantly, I want what is best for all of Missoula’s kids,” she wrote.
Support Local Journalism
Adrienne Martha Tranel
Tranel is an attorney and has experience as a PTA president at her children’s former school district in Los Angeles. She grew up in eastern Montana and is bilingual.
While it’s her first year as an MCPS parent, Tranel said her extended family has multiple connections to the district, giving her a “fresh and informed perspective.”
Tranel said the Board of Trustees’ role is to ensure every student reaches full potential, regardless of his or her circumstances and ability, adding it’s a 24-hour job. She said MCPS could do more to support its International Baccalaureate students, raise math proficiency and improve its dual language immersion program.
“I would implement my problem-solving skills as a lawyer and former PTA president to establish trust, good will, and candor in working with the superintendent, administrators, teachers, parents and the general public,” she said.
Janice Driscoll Nugent
Nugent served as a speech language pathologist for MCPS for 41 years and helped develop the district’s special education preschool program.
She’s interested in serving as a trustee because she wants the high quality education MCPS offers to continue and said she’d develop a strong relationship with administration through honest communication and compromise.
Nugent said she has been helping her grandson, who is learning under the hybrid model at Lewis and Clark Elementary, so she understands what teachers are facing during the pandemic.
“This has been a humbling experience for me and has made me aware of the experiences of teachers as well as families with children during the current challenging time,” she said.
Amy Esp
Esp is a single mother and business owner who said she understands the economic challenges of raising a family in Missoula. She runs Missoula Bookkeepers, which provides personal and small business financial guidance.
The Board of Trustees’ role, Esp said, is to build policies and procedures for broader planning for the district, adding the pandemic has put MCPS in a unique place to innovate.
While Esp said the district has made some short-sighted, disjointed decisions regarding dealing with the pandemic, she said one of its biggest strengths is how the district functions and works together as a unit.
“I value hearing opinions and views that are different from my own and am a very collaborative decision maker,” she said.
Erika Sylvester
Sylvester attended MCPS and now works as a branch manager for Clearwater Credit Union, providing financial education and acting as a leader within the organization.
She said the board’s role is to set the mission and vision of the district to be enacted by the superintendent, and listen to all ideas and comments, whether positive or negative.
Sylvester wants the district to continue the positive working relationship she sees between teachers, staff and administrators, but added MCPS should monitor and review school boundaries, recruitment and retention, as well as the budget.
“The school board is at a pivotal point in continuing the success of our county’s schools by developing a new strategic plan for the next five years, and my skills, experience and commitment to our community will add to that success,” she said.
Watch the meeting on MCAT at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at https://www.mcat.org/watch-now/local-live/. Join on Zoom via the link here https://www.mcpsmt.org/domain/1337#calendar6378/20201021/month.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.