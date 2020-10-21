MCPS trustees to interview 7 candidates for board vacancy

“I believe that the combination of my identity, skills, and experiences will support MCPS and Missoula County, and I hope to learn how I can improve to better serve our community,” he said.

Nancy Hobbins de Pastino

Hobbins de Pastino is the suicide prevention coordinator for the Missoula City-County Health Department and a co-chair of the MCPS Student Wellness Council’s Behavioral Health Committee.

She has a deep interest in improving mental and behavioral support systems in the district and said the role of the trustees is to collaborate with the superintendent on district needs and create strategies to address those needs.

Hobbins de Pastino said she wants to see more equal access to education in Missoula, adding one school in the district should not be viewed as higher quality than another.

“I want what’s best for my kids just like everyone does, but more importantly, I want what is best for all of Missoula’s kids,” she wrote.

Adrienne Martha Tranel

Tranel is an attorney and has experience as a PTA president at her children’s former school district in Los Angeles. She grew up in eastern Montana and is bilingual.