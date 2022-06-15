MCPS trustees unanimously agree to end Spanish immersion at Paxson

Paxson Elementary School's Spanish immersion program will diminish, Missoula County Public Schools trustees unanimously decided on Tuesday.

Next year, Paxson will not operate in the immersion model where subjects like science and social studies are taught in Spanish. The school will still offer a Spanish language class for students of all ages next year.

The contentious issue dominated public comment during the last three board meetings and poured over into a community meeting held at the Paxson gym on June 1. Pages of public comment from parents, Paxson staff and other community members also flooded the trustees' inboxes ahead of their decision.

“We believe in second-language acquisition,” Paxson principal Julie Robitaille said at the meeting. "We believe that all kids benefit from Spanish and learning a second language. It just can’t come at the cost of everything else associated with being part of a larger district and a neighborhood school."

Conversations about moving away from the immersion model began earlier this year when Paxson staff asked administrators to review the dual-language immersion program. The district opened a committee process only to Paxson staff to discuss the benefits and challenges of the program between February and May. The committee represented a majority of the teachers at Paxson.

Input from parents and community members was excluded until the June 1 meeting — after the district announced it would step away from the immersion model — resulting in many feeling blindsided by concerns with the program.

Since its inception, the Paxson immersion program tried many forms in an attempt to strike a balance between students' success and teacher workload.

The dual-language immersion program started as an option in 2013 for kindergartners and first-grade students. By fall 2017 all students were in the immersion program and were placed in different groups based on their Spanish proficiency. The school moved away from grouping students by fall 2021 after staff raised concerns.

“We have students that don’t feel like they belong at Paxson,” said Superintendent Rob Watson. “We have students that we actually don’t place at Paxson. One of the groups is our refugee students.”

Refugee students attending Paxson were moved to a different school in the 2020-2021 school year. Students with disabilities and students new to the school have also been moved to different schools, which is in violation of federal law, Watson said.

While many parents and children testified about how the program benefited them, not every student succeeded in the immersion model.

Watson shared assessment data of student reading levels at Paxson at the board meeting that showed nearly 40% of the 422 students at the school were at least one grade level below their benchmark.

It is unclear how learning loss during the pandemic impacted that data, Watson said. The highest percentages of students below benchmark were among students in kindergarten through second grade.

Additionally, the data concerns teachers and administrators because of the importance of early childhood literacy. A study by the Annie E. Casey Foundation found that students who were not proficient in reading by the end of third grade were four times more likely to drop out of high school.

“If we don’t change something with the schedule we’re not going to have time for that intervention that’s needed,” Watson said.

The shift away from the program will allow teachers to provide intervention and enrichment time that they’ve never been able to fit into their schedule previously.

“That will enable us to not only provide intervention for our struggling students who need a little more time in the core content areas, but it’ll also give us that time to enrich and extend — especially in Spanish — for those kids who want to and who are capable of reaching a higher level of proficiency,” Robitaille said.

Many of the trustees questioned why this issue was being brought before the board and argued that it seemed more appropriate for this to be a building-level decision. Paxson is the only school in the district that offered an immersion program.

The decision to scale back the program was brought to the board because it moves the school entirely out of the immersion model, which is a significant change to an academic program, Watson explained.

Trustee Meg Whicher wondered if the district violated open meetings laws or district policy in how the administration formed its recommendation.

Elizabeth Kaleva, a local attorney who represents the district, noted that open meeting laws don’t apply generally to meetings between building level administrators and their staff and that she is not aware of any potential violations.

Trustee Koan Mercer recognized that many Paxson parents felt blindsided by the district’s recommendation to scale back the program. He noted that during his tour of the school earlier this year there was no mention of any tension surrounding the immersion program.

“I own the decisions that were made,” Watson said. “I realized that it was not perfect and yes, we made some mistakes along the way.”

