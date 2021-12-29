MCT announces holiday giving challenge

MCT Inc., home of Missoula Children’s Theatre and Missoula Community Theatre, together with Craig and Ellen Langel, are challenging Montanans to raise $50,000 during their holiday fundraising drive. Craig and Ellen Langel, longtime supporters of MCT, will match each donation dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000, with the ultimate goal of raising $100,000 by Jan. 15.

“We are calling this campaign 50K for 50 Years,” said MCT development director Beth Burman Frazee. “MCT’s International Tour is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and this transformational match will help us get more little red trucks back out on the road.”

Jonna Michelson, MCT’s marketing director, added that, “At this 50 year mark, we're celebrating the fact that, in spite of the pandemic, we have safely and successfully completed more than 250 residency weeks in more than 35 states since August of 2020 and look forward to visiting nearly 350 locations across North America, January through May 2022! Although these numbers are low in comparison to our pre-COVID reach of nearly 1,100 locations in all 50 states and overseas annually, we’re finding our way back and are grateful for the tremendous support by our extended MCT family (thank you Craig & Ellen!) and lifted up by our presenting communities who have worked diligently with us to ensure a safe and successful experience working with their kids to develop skills for life!”

The story of how MCT’s International Tour began is one of literal fairy tales, a release said.

Craig Langel is an MCT board member and has supported MCT for many years. Langel said in a press release, “I think that the holidays are all about the children. Ellen and I know that COVID has dealt a devastating blow to 'our MCT kids' who enjoy engaging in the performing arts. We felt that a $50,000 match was a great way to celebrate 50 years of touring and provide needed support to MCT in the amazing job they do with the children they serve across the globe.”

To make a year-end, tax-deductible gift to MCT, visit mctinc.org, mail a check to 200 N. Adams St., Missoula, MT 59802, or contact the development director, Beth Burman Frazee, at bfrazee@MCTinc.org or 213-393-1234.

