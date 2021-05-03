MCT closes spring with 'Schoolhouse Rock' and an ASL learning experience

Whitney Miller, a cast member, said the two helped them make sure they had a full performative expression and the right context for the show. Lowney emphasized "what it feels like watching a performance when someone, you know, kind of accurately signs to you in a performative way and how special that feels."

Miller, a preschool teacher who's had several students who sign, said "trying to connect your vocal energy with the energy you're putting into your signing has been a really cool challenge."

The plot involves a young man who’s nervous before his first day as a teacher, and then his thoughts (in the form of particular people), emerge and begin taking him back to the cartoons. Miller plays Dory, the imaginative and silly side of his personality, she said.

She’s worked with MCT, the Montana Repertory Theatre and the University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance in the past, but this was her first show since 2019. Last spring, she had a dozen auditions lined up in Seattle that were all quickly canceled or postponed, and canceled later.

Being back in rehearsal has been “such a treat, to get to do it again, and I feel like we will all never take it for granted again, because we just missed it so much," Miller said.