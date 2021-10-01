MCT director looks back on over 40 year career

The Missoula Community Theatre’s executive director announced his retirement earlier this week, leaving behind a legacy of teamwork and collaboration that spans 40 years.
McGill said one of the best aspects of working at MCT is being a part of the large community it has created in Missoula.
“I’m just a cog in the wheel, it’s not really just my accomplishments, it takes so many people to make an organization like this work,” McGill said. “It’s an incredible team effort.”
He started in 1981 when MCT had five staff to cover all of its operations, including hanging lights and designing sets. Many of the people McGill still works with have been with MCT for over 20 years, he said.
“What a wonderful thing to grow with and be in an organization for 40-plus years and see it go from where we did everything to having a very professional staff,” McGill said.
He recalls playing "Sweeney Todd" in 1989 as one of his most memorable roles.
“That was a lot of fun,” he said, adding that his performance as "Father" in "Children of Eden" in 2002 was a close second place.
McGill took the executive director position in 2006 after years of experience volunteering as a set builder, tour actor and director, production manager, music director and more, an MCT news release announcing his retirement said.
McGill "has guided MCT through both calm and choppy waters of financial and organizational issues known to most nonprofit companies, and most recently, the veritable tsunami of challenges brought by the COVID pandemic," the release said.
McGill is especially fond of the children’s theatre and the impact it has on Missoula’s youth.
“I think it’s an opportunity for kids to find out that they have chops and build self-esteem and confidence,” McGill said.
In his retirement, McGill plans on stepping away from directing. However, he anticipates keeping up with MCT’s happenings and dropping in from time to time to watch shows.
“I think I’m going to take a break from directing for a while. I think I need to reconnect with the things that aren’t MCT,” he said.
McGill was planning on retiring pre-COVID, but put those plans on hold when the pandemic hit.
He is currently directing "Sister Amnesia’s Country Western Nunsense Jamboree," which will be on stage Oct. 21-31.
“MCT has been around for 50 years, and I’m really excited to think about what will happen in the next 50 years,” McGill said. “I don’t think there’s a better course my life could have taken. I love what we do. I lucked out.”