MCT director looks back on over 40 year career

The Missoula Community Theatre’s executive director announced his retirement earlier this week, leaving behind a legacy of teamwork and collaboration that spans 40 years.

McGill said one of the best aspects of working at MCT is being a part of the large community it has created in Missoula.

“I’m just a cog in the wheel, it’s not really just my accomplishments, it takes so many people to make an organization like this work,” McGill said. “It’s an incredible team effort.”

He started in 1981 when MCT had five staff to cover all of its operations, including hanging lights and designing sets. Many of the people McGill still works with have been with MCT for over 20 years, he said.

“What a wonderful thing to grow with and be in an organization for 40-plus years and see it go from where we did everything to having a very professional staff,” McGill said.

He recalls playing "Sweeney Todd" in 1989 as one of his most memorable roles.

“That was a lot of fun,” he said, adding that his performance as "Father" in "Children of Eden" in 2002 was a close second place.

