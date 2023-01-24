MDT accepting comment on bridge preservation projects

The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on a proposal to preserve 41 bridges in Ravalli County south of Missoula.

These bridges are located on US Highway (US 93) between Florence and Sula, the Eastside Highway, Victor Crossing and Main Street in Hamilton. These bridges have been identified as candidates for rehabilitation due to the wear and cracking of their bridge decks. The purpose of this project is to repair and seal bridge decks to increase the service life of the bridges in a cost-effective manner.

Proposed work includes a variety of bridge deck repairs and preservation treatments. The treatments include concrete deck repair, minor joint repair, crack sealing, thin lift overlays and smoothing out end transitions.

Individual bridge decks may need only one or more of the lifted treatments.

Construction is tentatively planned for 2024 depending on completion of design and availability of funds. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

Comments may be submitted online at bit.ly/3yscc4u or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula office, PO 7039, Missoula, MT 59807. Note that comments are for project UPN 9820.

The public is encouraged to contact acting Missoula District Preconstruction Engineer Ben Nunnallee at 406-523-5846 or Project Design Engineer DeWayne Wilson at 406-444-4933 with questions or comments about the project.