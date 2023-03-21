The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is inviting the public to comment on a proposal to resurface about 7.5 miles of US Highway 93 (US 93) from Lolo to Missoula. MDT is welcoming the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project.

The project begins just south of the intersection with US 12 in Lolo and extends north, ending near the intersection with Reserve Street in Missoula.

Proposed work includes replacing the top two layers of asphalt and sealing the roadway, upgraded pavement markings and guardrail, adding shoulder rumble strips and a high friction surface treatment. Sealing a shared-use path along US 93 and making left-turn lane adjustments in Lolo will also occur.

The purpose of the project is to extend the service life of the roadway and improve the ride of the existing pavement.

Tentative start date for this project is in 2024, but the project will only start after completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations should be needed.

Public comment is an important part of planning for future projects. Comments may be submitted online at bit.ly/3yXEdA6 or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula Office, PO Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039. Note that comments are for project UPN 9939000.

For questions, contact acting Missoula District Preconstruction Engineer Joel Boucher at 406-544-5802 or Project Design Engineer Joshua Dold at 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.