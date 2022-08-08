MDT begins intersection project on West Broadway

The Montana Department of Transportation and Knife River Construction began safety improvements this week on a section of West Broadway.

MDT warns travelers to be aware of materials placed along the roadway while construction continues on the Mullan BUILD project nearby.

As part of MDT’s Mary Jane Interchange project, two intersections — Mary Jane/Broadway, and Flynn/Broadway — will see major safety improvements. Construction on these intersections is anticipated to be completed later this fall. Safety improvements included in this project will promote efficient and safe traffic flow on and off Broadway for both intersections.

A new traffic signal and turn lanes will be constructed at the Mary Jane/Broadway intersection in conjunction with the Missoula City/County Mullan BUILD project. This area of Broadway, located near the new David J. Thatcher VA Clinic, is a highly traveled route. With the progress of the Mullan BUILD project funded by grants, a new connection for Mary Jane and Broadway was also developed.

Data obtained through a traffic study showed a crash trend at the Flynn/Broadway intersection, with a need for additional safety improvements. Improvements at this location will include an intersection reconfiguration including concrete medians and updated traffic movements.

Over the next few months, the public can expect some delays and lane closures during different phases of construction. MDT encourages the public to be cautious at all times and plan for additional travel time.

MDT wants everyone to remember the three Ss of work zone safety: speed, space and stress. Slow down in work zones and follow speed limits. Leave enough room around your vehicle. Stay calm and pay attention to the road. Be prepared for delays, so before you leave, download MDT’s mobile app “MDT 511” or visit mdt511.com and check your route. If you're driving and want to check in, pull safely off the road and dial 511. Tune in to local radio stations and watch for variable message signs along the route.

MDT also reminds motorists that the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day tend to be some of the deadliest on Montana’s roads due to increased motor vehicle crashes. This period is known nationally as the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer,” and has historically represented an increase in crashes and crash fatalities on our roadways due to greater traffic volumes and clear travel conditions that lower drivers’ guards.