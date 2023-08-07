Missoula’s Beartracks Bridge passed its Montana Department of Transportation inspection last month, wrapping up years of construction to stabilize the aging structure. But hundreds of bridges around the state aren’t so lucky.

“Our ability to replace all the bridges that need to be replaced is becoming a challenge,” said Andy Cullison, MDT’s bridge bureau chief. “Nationwide, I think everybody’s dealing with aging infrastructure.”

Montana has approximately 4,500 bridges: 2,500 under MDT’s ownership and 2,000 owned by local municipalities. Many of them were designed with a 75-year lifespan, and they are approaching the end point in that timeline.

In addition, roughly 440 timber bridges dating back to the Great Depression and President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal are in service throughout Montana today.

Numerous factors determine the safety of Montana’s bridges. Design life doesn’t always account for future uses of bridges built years before.

“Not all bridges were designed to carry modern commercial vehicles that are seen on the roads today,” Cullison pointed out, “particularly those that have been developed to legally carry heavy, concentrated loads.”

Load posting and rehab plans are solutions MDT pursues to address these challenges, but they are hampered by funding and a growing number of precarious bridges. Cullison said MDT takes a “worst-first” approach, which the agency believes is the most cost-effective way to mitigate concerns. He sees this strategy as a kind of “infrastructure emergency room.”

With inflation on the rise, MDT’s ability to fund bridge repair and replacement was strangled. The time it takes to get materials, supply labor and ultimately fix bridges also goes up. In the meantime, the number of overall bridges has been increasing, leading to an ever-expanding number of bridges in need of work.

“It’s been steadily growing,” Cullison said of MDT’s roster of poor-condition bridges. The general percentage of poor-condition bridge decks, another criterion to keep an eye on for bridge engineers, is also on the rise.

With the overall volume of bridges growing, MDT’s budget needs to increase proportionally, and that’s not happening, according to Cullison. That could be part of the reason behind high-profile disasters like the June bridge collapse over the Yellowstone River near Columbus. That incident is under investigation.

Cullison stressed Montana’s bridge woes are spread relatively evenly across the large state. When examining MDT’s off-system bridge database, for example, the dispersion of red dots signaling high priority bridges is vast and almost all-encompassing.

“Certain areas of the state are not more impacted than others,” Cullison stated. “The challenge is aging infrastructure across the state with limited funds to address significant needs.”

The solution, per Cullison, is to vote for more infrastructure investment. He said economic frugality will only go so far if Montanans are physically disconnected by failing bridges.

But even if the electorate takes up the cause, Cullison warned a quick fix won’t be possible. He said funding will take a while to affect the lengthy list of needs for bridges across Montana.

By the end of this year, MDT plans to wrap up Phase Two of its Off-System Bridge Study and Implementation Plan, a process aimed at beefing up the 2,000 bridges owned at the local level.

“The next phase will identify bridge repair,” said Cullison, “and replacement strategies and priorities. The implementation plan is a living process to continue identifying priorities as funding becomes available.”