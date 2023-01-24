MDT embarks on Russell and Broadway street design

The Montana Department of Transportation, in partnership with the City of Missoula, has begun design work on a new section of the Russell Street corridor that will be reworked within three to five years.

The areas under review are located on Russell Street between Dakota Street and Mount Avenue, and West Broadway Street between Toole Avenue and Mullan Road.

The design work will solidify plans for boulevards, bike lanes, crosswalks and sidewalks.

MDT consultants will notify adjacent businesses and landowners this winter when survey activities begin, a press release stated.

"In 2020, the completion of the Russell Street Bridge was a huge accomplishment for our community," Bob Vosen, MDT Missoula District Administrator said in a press release. “Now we are continuing with our remaining goals through the corridor. With our community partners, we are working on designs to make travel in this busy area less stressful for everyone."

The press release indicated MDT’s priorities for the project are safety and reducing congestion.

“One of our many goals for this project is to continue to be transparent and communicate regularly with the public,” said Trevor Iman, Principal Engineer at WGM group, MDT’s consultant. “This is a highly traveled route, and we hope to address congestion and roadway safety issues with this project.”

MDT still needs to secure funding to implement the changes.