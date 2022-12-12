MDT evaluating options for controversial Lakeside coaster

When Chance Thompson moved back home to Montana from Utah, he was searching for a quieter lifestyle for his family.

Now, Thompson worries his quiet life could be in jeopardy from an alpine coaster going into place in his backyard.

The Thompsons settled on a neighborhood in Lakeside, on the west shore of Flathead Lake. Had he known about the potential for the attraction, Thompson added, he might not have purchased his new home.

“We really are bothered by it,” Thompson said.

While the Stevensville company that owns the property has only received a temporary approach permit for the site along U.S. Highway 93, a Lakeside-Somers Chamber of Commerce page targets April 2023 for the coaster’s opening.

Thompson is concerned about the impacts the coaster could have on the safety and quality of life for Lakeside residents like his family, and he’s not alone. Multiple protests have taken place in Lakeside in opposition to the proposed coaster project.

“I have no problem with the park itself,” Thompson explained. “Just not here. This isn’t a good place for it.”

That ultimately will be up to the Montana Department of Transportation to decide.

MDT Public Relations Specialist Megan Redmond said the team working on the coaster’s approach permit met in November, and it's currently evaluating a set of different options for potentially accessing the site. Those include the originally proposed approach from property owners Jessica and Torsten Wedel — which MDT denied in July — as well as an easement and a shared-use approach that would combine access to the coaster and to the MDT parcel located alongside the Wedels’ property.

“We’re looking at all different potential areas,” Redmond said.

MDT’s priorities, according to Redmond, are reducing conflicts, adding better sight distances and creating more space for turn lanes into the proposed park.

Since MDT is consolidating its operations at the Lakeside site, Redmond added, it’s possible the agency will sell off the parcel that borders the coaster. Nearby residents interested in that property are worried about losing it to the Wedels, but Redmond stated any future sale would go through the proper real estate processes, including a public auction.

No date has been set for an auction, she said, although talks about selling off the parcel have been in the works since 2020.

“That’s still down the road,” said Redmond.

She added MDT wants to hear from community members about the different options that exist surrounding the alpine coaster location.

“We want to find the best solutions for everybody,” Redmond said.

For Lisa Munyon, one of the closest neighbors to the coaster property, the best solution would be to move the project out of Lakeside entirely.

That happened previously when the Wedels proposed a similar project in Rollins, only for zoning regulations and public outcry to eventually force the developers northward.

“It’s just really inappropriate to put something like that next to people’s homes,” Munyon contended.

With hundreds of thousands of projected visitors and tricky conditions already present along U.S. 93 in Lakeside, Munyon believes the attraction would be better suited away from a neighborhood.

“It’s thoughtless,” Munyon said. “It’s inhumane. It’s cold-hearted.”

Munyon is doubly worried the potential of adding a left-turn lane into the coaster property might end up blocking her driveway.

“I am all for growth, I really am,” Munyon said. “I just feel the placement is hard to support.”

The Wedels did not return a request for comment Wednesday.