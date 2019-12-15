A handful of street surface improvements in and around Missoula are on tap for next road construction season, including major upgrades to South Fifth and Sixth streets between Higgins Avenue and Russell Street.
The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting public comment on those proposals, as well as on others to chip seal Clements Road, South Third Street West, and a short stretch of Speedway Avenue near East Missoula. An even shorter piece of road from Speedway to the Bandmann Bridge over the Clark Fork River would be milled and paved prior to chip sealing.
Roughly one-mile stretches of South Fifth and Sixth streets are due for the full resurface treatment — milling, paving and sealing. Pavement markings and signage would be upgraded on those busy streets, both of which are one-way and each reduced in September to one traffic lane from Higgins to Russell.
Chip sealing of Clements Road would start at its intersection with South Avenue across from Target Range School and continue 1.2 miles to where it turns into South Third. The project would continue east on South Third for 1.9 miles to Russell Street.
The transportation department said the Missoula projects are “tentatively scheduled for construction in 2020,” depending on project development and available funding.
“An important part of properly planning for future projects is partnering with the community,” said Lori Ryan, MDT public information officer in a release this week. “Montana Transportation welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project.”
You can do so by going online to www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml or writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula Office, PO Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039.
MDT has grouped the resurfacings into two projects, each with its own project number to note on comments. For South Fifth and Sixth streets it’s UPN 9747000. For Clements Road, South Third Street, Speedway Avenue and Deer Creek Road it’s UPN 9748000.
Questions can be directed to Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen at 406-523-5802 or Nathaniel Walters, project design engineer, at 406-523-5833.