The Montana Department of Transportation recommends travelers find alternate routes while construction continues on Interstate 90 east of Missoula.
Due to heavy traffic and delays in Missoula County during this year’s construction season, and to protect crews conducting bridge work between East Missoula and Bonner, signs will be posted along I-90 suggesting drivers use another route, and speed limits will be lowered from 45 mph to 35 mph.
“To maximize safety for the traveling public, we’re working on a number of construction zone improvements on I-90,” said Bob Vosen, acting district administrator for MDT in a statement.
“One of those improvements is reaching out to the community for their patience and partnership as we complete several big projects along Interstate 90 through Missoula,” he said.
A 10-foot lane width restriction has also been applied to the construction zones, and agricultural and commercial vehicles should check MDT’s construction report for information on staging and detours.
The Blackfoot River remains open under the bridge, but those using the river should stay up to date on its status.
For updates about the Bonner Bridges project, text “BONNER” to 41411. Those who register will receive regular notices about delays and announcements regarding closure of the river.
The two-year, $15 million Bonner Bridges project began in 2018 and will upgrade the bridges over the Blackfoot River that are more than 50 years old. With upgrades to the eastbound bridge complete, two-way traffic has been redirected over the structure while crews finish the westbound bridge. The second phase of the project started in April and will continue through November, and two-way traffic over the eastbound bridge will continue until that time.
The statement also said that starting in early August, road crews will also be applying chip seal on I-90 between the U.S. Highway 93 exit and the Van Buren Street exchange. MDT expects the chip seal work along I-90 to last five to seven days and will result in single-lane closures along the interstate.
According to the statement, MDT expects no delays but recommends that travelers plan for additional time.
“We plan on getting the chip seal underway in the first two weeks of August, and everyone can expect lane closure and decreased speeds. If you have a local destination and can find an alternate route, we’d really recommend doing so,” said Vosen in the statement.
Real-time updates to the chip seal work on I-90 can be received by texting “DOODROADSI90” to 41411.
The Montana construction report can be viewed at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/travinfo/construction.shtml