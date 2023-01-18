MDT identifies long-range plan for US 93 corridor

Improvements are on their way to the corridor connecting Florence to Lolo, but it could be anywhere from two to 10 years before they go into place.

The Montana Department of Transportation is currently involved in a study of the corridor that is expected to wrap up at the end of 2023 or beginning of 2024. After that, implementing changes will be funding-dependent, MDT representatives said Tuesday.

“It’s a fairly monumental lift in front of us,” said Bob Vosen, District Administrator for the Missoula District at MDT.

Vosen explained MDT spends about $120 million in the Missoula District every year, and it would take 37 years to make all the scheduled improvements in a world where traffic was nonexistent on roadways throughout the area.

Members of Missoula’s Planning Board acknowledged the immensity of the job in front of Vosen and his colleagues.

“It’s just always challenging to meet the needs of growth with our roads and I think we’re just seeing a lot of that this year,” said Board Member Dori Gilels.

Despite the challenges, MDT is forging ahead with the corridor study.

The agency is currently conducting a traffic analysis and crash data review, looking at environmental analyses, reviewing physical roadway conditions and examining bicycle and pedestrian options. Next, Vosen and his team will come up with potential solutions to implement. They’ll also start to identify grant opportunities to bring those improvements to life.

“The challenging part is we’re not sure what the potential solutions are,” Vosen explained.

Observations from the study will help inform those potential solutions.

For example, the study team found 198 crashes occurred between Lolo and Florence from 2016 to 2020, or about 40 collisions per year. Two were fatal, more than half involved wildlife and nearly half occurred at night where there were no lights.

Additionally, Sarah Nicolai with RPA engineering firm pointed out, the data does not reflect near-miss accidents.

“There are other safety concerns that don’t necessarily show up in these numbers,” she stressed.

Efforts to examine the corridor illuminated a large range of travel speeds on the roadways, issues with sight distances at intersections, challenging left and right turns and conflicts with the Bitterroot Trail. The presence of elk and deer and bears also presented a hazard.

Based on numerous outreach initiatives, MDT and its partners found safety concerns are the public’s main priority in the Lolo to Florence corridor. Members of the public have suggested adding turn lanes, roadway lighting, traffic control options such as signals or roundabouts, wildlife accommodations and physical medians on the highway.

MDT continues to seek additional public input. The project website can be reached at https://mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/loloflorence/.