MDT joins Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority board

The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is chugging along thanks to the addition of a new ex officio board member, the Montana Department of Transportation.

MDT joined the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority earlier this week to support the effort to restore long-distance passenger rail service through southern Montana.

MDT joins BNSF Railway, Amtrak and three tribal nations — the Crow Tribe, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes — as ex officio, or non-voting, members of the board of directors.

The board also includes 18 counties as voting members. State law stipulates that only county representatives can vote on the board.

“We’re super excited about that,” said Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Chair Dave Strohmaier. “That really rounds out the main positions that we’ve been looking to fill on our board.”

Strohmaier added most rail authorities in other states include the state department of transportation as board members, so MDT’s addition to the board brings the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority into alignment with similar organizations.

Bringing on MDT is the precursor to an even larger milestone for the rail authority coming up in a few weeks. The Amtrak Daily Long-Distance Service Study is about to launch nationwide as part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“This is what I would say is the biggest component of what we’ve been working towards over the past year of the passenger rail authority,” Strohmaier said.

The study will look at opportunities to renew long-distance passenger rail service along rail lines including the North Coast Hiawatha, which passes through Missoula on its way from Chicago to Seattle.

The study will ultimately provide recommendations for rail routes that could see restored service, and Strohmaier emphasized the rail authority is working hard to make sure the North Coast Hiawatha line is on that list.

The team conducting the study has been working on establishing the scope of work for a consultant since the bipartisan infrastructure bill went into law last fall.

In the past few weeks, those conducting the study issued a request for proposals from consultants to carry out the study. The window to submit those proposals closes toward the end of July.

The consultant, once selected, will have 18 months to complete the study.

The goal, according to Strohmaier, is to have a consultant in place in time to invite them to the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit in Billings in August.

That will be the first public engagement opportunity with the consultant.

“We’re pretty pleased that that’s happening in Montana,” Strohmaier said.

He said Montana’s rail opportunities served as a catalyst for the nationwide conversation about restoring rail service, and Sen. Jon Tester helped put the language for conducting the study into federal legislation.

Tester worked in bipartisan fashion to support the study, and Strohmaier said the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has bipartisan support throughout the local region as well.

The administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration, as well as the U.S. Assistant Deputy Secretary of Transportation, will both be present at the summit in Billings.

“We’re super excited to see Montana be the focal point for the rollout of all this,” said Strohmaier.