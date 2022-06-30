MDT officials look to repaint Beartracks Bridge for dog paws

With temperatures climbing into the 90s Monday and Tuesday, the Beartracks Bridge on Higgins Avenue was conspicuously free of dogs.

Instead of crossing the exposed walkway over the Clark Fork River, dog walkers congregated on the trail below the avenue, where the asphalt surface provided a gentler experience for sensitive dog paws.

The Montana Department of Transportation is in the process of redoing the west-side shared-use path, because the fiberglass reinforced panels used in its original construction have proved too hot for safe dog walking on the path.

However, the timeline to repaint the walkway is indeterminate at this time, according to Kristine Fife with Big Sky Public Relations, the agency representing MDT.

“The team is aware temperatures are rising,” Fife said. “They are hoping to get it done quickly.”

The fiberglass reinforced panels built into the path were initially used for their lightweight and durable construction, Fife explained, but the project team wasn’t aware the materials could reach extreme heats.

The surface was recorded at 147 degrees last summer, according to a Missoulian story.

MDT crews painted a 3-foot white strip over the walkway last year to provide relief for animals crossing the bridge, but the temporary solution didn’t last. Now, MDT is looking into finding a permanent fix.

“That was a temporary fix and it didn’t weather really well,” said Fife.

Fife said the project team has been testing materials and recently found the right fit. They ordered new materials and painting will start once those arrive.

Since the fiberglass reinforced panels only went into place on the west side of the bridge, according to Fife, the east side won’t need the same treatment when construction wraps up there.

The east side is expected to be open to traffic by the end of the summer, a shift from original projections due to supply-chain delays.

Dog owners are eager to see the improvements on the walkway.

“I won’t take her on there in the summer,” Esther Hammersching said while walking her 6-year-old golden retriever, Oka.

“It’s a lovely walkway they built,” Hammersching added. But she said, “I just don’t want to burn her feet.”

Casey Charles, the owner of 5-year-old yellow lab Reilly, also said he hopes to see the bridge improvements finished soon. Charles frequently walks Reilly — who munched on grass after a dip in the Clark Fork river — on a loop that takes them over the Beartracks Bridge.

Jenica Andersen, meanwhile, mostly avoids the bridge while bike-riding with her 10-year-old dog Maple, because she said she worries about pavement temperatures affecting Maple’s paws.

“I think about how hot the pavement is and that affects the amount I’ll be out,” said Andersen. “I wish it was cooler, because it’s more sustainable and healthier to go by foot or bike — and more enjoyable.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.