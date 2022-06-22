MDT proposes replacement of multiple bridges near Alberton

The Montana Department of Transportation is developing plans to replace three bridges on Interstate 90 west of Alberton in Mineral County. The bridges are located in the westbound lanes of I-90.

These bridges carry I-90 traffic over Old Highway 10, Clark Fork River near Alberton Gorge and the Clark Fork River near Cyr.

While these bridges are still safe to travel on, they were originally constructed in 1965 and have aged to the point of needing replacement. MDT is developing design plans to replace the bridges.

The design and development process is anticipated to be completed in 2025. A construction date has not yet been set and will be determined by availability of funding.

The new bridges will have additional low-maintenance features and safety improvements, like upgraded guardrails and improved bridge drainage. The bridges are expected to provide a safe crossing and last for several decades.

MDT will continue to involve the public at key points of interest in the project. If you'd like to learn more about improvements, visit mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/i90alberton.

Questions and comments can be sent to brandon@rbci.net or by phone at 406-465-3350.

