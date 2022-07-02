 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Missoulian is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Rockin Rudy's
editor's pick alert top story

MDT seeking comment on path pavement preservation project

  • 0

The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on a proposed path pavement preservation project.

The project will repair tree root damage, crack seal, overlay and fog seal on about a one-mile stretch of the Northside Greenway Path along the Montana Rail Link Railroad. This project will extend the life of the path significantly. 

Depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funds, the project is scheduled for construction in 2023. 

An important part of properly planning for future projects is partnering with the community. The MDT welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the project. Comments may be submitted online at mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula Office at PO Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039. Please note that comments are for project UPN 10086000.

People are also reading…

The public is encouraged to contact Missoula District Preconstruction Engineer Jacquelyn Smith at 406-544-5802 or Project Design Engineer Megan Cail at 406-444-6230.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Whitefish wreck kills motorcyclist

Whitefish wreck kills motorcyclist

A 22-year-old Libby resident died after losing control and crashing his motorcycle near Whitefish on Thursday, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News