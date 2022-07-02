MDT seeking comment on path pavement preservation project

The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on a proposed path pavement preservation project.

The project will repair tree root damage, crack seal, overlay and fog seal on about a one-mile stretch of the Northside Greenway Path along the Montana Rail Link Railroad. This project will extend the life of the path significantly.

Depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funds, the project is scheduled for construction in 2023.

An important part of properly planning for future projects is partnering with the community. The MDT welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the project. Comments may be submitted online at mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula Office at PO Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039. Please note that comments are for project UPN 10086000.

The public is encouraged to contact Missoula District Preconstruction Engineer Jacquelyn Smith at 406-544-5802 or Project Design Engineer Megan Cail at 406-444-6230.

