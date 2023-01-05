MDT seeking comment on proposed project along I-90

The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on a proposal to build wildlife exclusion fencing along 10 miles of Interstate 90. The project begins at the intersection of I-90 and S-271, and extends east for 10 miles, ending near the Gold Creek Interchange.

Proposed work includes wildlife exclusion fencing, wildlife jump-outs, fence gates, double cattleguards, on-and-off ramps and warning signs. The purpose of the project is to add safety enhancements to reduce the frequency and severity of wild animal/vehicle crashes.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2023, depending on completion of development activities and funding availability. Temporary construction and agreements will be required from private ranch landowners where cross-fences will be tying into new wildlife exclusion fencing.

MDT is asking that the public provide ideas and comments on the project. Comments may be submitted online at bit.ly/3vBoRzg or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula Office, PO Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039. Please note the comments are for project UPN 9448001.

For questions, contact Missoula District Preconstruction Engineer, Ben Nunnallee at 406-523-5846 or Project Design Engineer, Nathaniel Walters at 406-523-5833.