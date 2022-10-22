MDT seeking comment on sidewalk proposal in Lolo

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is inviting the public to comment on a proposal to design and construct a new sidewalk on Lewis and Clark Drive and Farm Lane. The project will start at the intersection of Highway 93 and Lewis and Clark Drive and extend east for approximately one-half of a mile.

Proposed work includes a new curb, gutter and sidewalk.

The purpose of this project is to provide a sidewalk for pedestrian travel to and from the new K-8 school planned to be built on Farm Lane. Construction is tentatively planned for 2024 depending on completion of design and availability of funds.

MDT welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comment may be submitted online at bit.ly/3z12u8S or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula Office, P.O. Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807. If you are submitting comments in writing, please note that comments are for project UPN 10101000.

Additional communication on the project will continue throughout the year and any parties interested in receiving project updates and information should provide their name, email and mailing address to Ivan Ulberg at iulberg@sandersonstewart.com.