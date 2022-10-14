MDT seeking public input on bridge improvement on I-90

The Montana Department of Transportation and Morrison-Maierle are hosting two open houses to share information and gather community feedback about the I-90 Bridges–West of Alberton Project.

The public can attend in-person or choose to participate in a virtual open house.

Information presented at the open houses will include MDT's plans to improve three bridges that carry westbound Interstate 90 traffic over:

Old Highway 10 and Elizabeth Lane, 9.5 miles west of Alberton

Clark Fork River, near Alberton Gorge, approximately 8.5 miles west of Alberton

Clark Fork River, near Cyr, approximately 5 miles west of Alberton

Bob Vosen, Missoula District administrator, explained that these improvements will be done over multiple years. Gathering input is very important in this process.

Community members are encouraged to stop by the Alberton School cafeteria, 306 Railroad Ave. in Alberton, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. MDT will provide information about the preliminary plans for improving the bridges and answer questions at both the in-person and virtual open houses.

The virtual open house will be held via zoom on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from noon-1 p.m. Registration is necessary to attend. To register, visit mdt.mt.govpuinvolve/i90alberton.