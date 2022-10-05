 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

MDT to host open house concerning MT 200 Bridge Preservation Project

  • 0
MT 200 Bridge Preservation project map
Jarred Blankenship

The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to two virtual open houses on Oct. 13 concerning the MT 200 Bridge Preservation Project.

At these meetings, MDT will present information on plans to rehabilitate a bridge on MT 200 over Montana Rail Link, located 2 miles south of Noxon. The bridge, constructed in 1957, was inspected by the MDT Bridge Bureau in 2020 and plans have since been in development to replace the bridge deck and guardrails. 

The virtual open houses will beheld via Zoom on Oct. 13 from 12-1 p.m. and from 6-7 p.m. The open houses will present the same information in each meeting. To register and read more information regarding the project, visit mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/mt200bridge.

At these virtual open houses, the public can learn more about rehabilitation efforts and engage with MDT during a live Q&A. 

People are also reading…

The road closed Oct. 1 at the four-way intersection 1 mile north of the West Entrance Station. The east side of the road will remain open from St. Mary to Logan Pass until Sunday, Oct. 16, unless winter weather forces an earlier closure.
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: EU divided on welcoming Russian military deserters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News