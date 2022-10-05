MDT to host open house concerning MT 200 Bridge Preservation Project

The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to two virtual open houses on Oct. 13 concerning the MT 200 Bridge Preservation Project.

At these meetings, MDT will present information on plans to rehabilitate a bridge on MT 200 over Montana Rail Link, located 2 miles south of Noxon. The bridge, constructed in 1957, was inspected by the MDT Bridge Bureau in 2020 and plans have since been in development to replace the bridge deck and guardrails.

The virtual open houses will beheld via Zoom on Oct. 13 from 12-1 p.m. and from 6-7 p.m. The open houses will present the same information in each meeting. To register and read more information regarding the project, visit mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/mt200bridge.

At these virtual open houses, the public can learn more about rehabilitation efforts and engage with MDT during a live Q&A.