The Montana Highway Patrol said the crash that blocked traffic Monday at north of the Wye was cleared by 4 p.m.
The injury crash a mile north of the Wye on U.S. Highway 93 had blocked the southbound lane.
Montana Highway Patrol received a report of the multi-vehicle crash at 2:26 p.m. Monday and was on the scene at 2:31 p.m., according to its online incident tracker.
You have free articles remaining.
The Montana Department of Transportation sent out a notice at 2:40 p.m. advising motorists to expect full southbound lane blockage with traffic being directed slowly through the crash site.
Details about the injuries were not immediately available Monday.
Watch Missoulian.com for updates.