Meadow Hill science and math teacher named Middle School Educator of the Year

The Missoula Education Foundation recognized a teacher at Meadow Hill to receive its Middle School Educator of the Year Award for the first time since 2015.

Students and staff at Meadow Hill filed into the gym on Wednesday afternoon for their first all-school assembly since the pandemic to celebrate Don Griffith, an eighth-grade science and math teacher at the school.

“There’s so many great staff members,” Griffith said after receiving the award. “This is not one person, so it’s almost embarrassing to be up there by myself because there’s so many that put forth so much for this school.”

The MEF received a record number of nominations for the award “by hundreds,” said MEF Executive Director Susan Tower. There were 13 educators at Meadow Hill nominated for the award this year.

The MEF’s student board selected Griffith for the award, namely for his above-and-beyond support for students and families during the pandemic and how beloved by students he is. It was noted in his nomination letter that students are excited to discover Griffith will be one of their teachers when they open their class schedules for the first time, Tower said.

“I really do feel like our student board was able to make a really good decision,” Tower said.

The gym erupted with cheers as many students rose to their feet to celebrate and congratulate Griffith, who was shocked and visibly emotional.

“This role is not mine, it’s actually yours because you buy in to what we are trying to do here,” Griffith said after accepting the award. “I want you guys to know that every teacher in this building really loves you and cares about you.”

“This is why we do what we do,” he continued.

Along with the award, Griffith received a check for $1,000, sponsored by Stockman Bank, gift cards and a letter of appreciation from the MEF. He plans on using the check to purchase technology, specifically calculators that can be used by all students at Meadow Hill.

This year is Griffith’s 11th year teaching at Meadow Hill, where he appreciates the “great students, great administration and great team” at the school.

As students exited the bleachers following the assembly they leaned over the railings to high-five Griffith and congratulate him.

During the pandemic, the Missoula County Public Schools district provided educators many opportunities to learn how to transition into a virtual setting, Griffith said. Even after students returned to school and the day-to-day returned to a sense of normalcy, Griffith continued to incorporate many of those tools into his classroom.

“While the pandemic was extremely difficult I think that it gave us so many more options of connecting with parents and helping students other than just seeing them in the classroom,” he said.

On Tuesday, one of Griffith’s former students paid him a visit and brought him a dozen donuts to thank him for the impact he made on their education, Griffith said.

“It’s for the kids, and this is something unexpected,” he said.

