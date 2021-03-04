Meals on Wheels looks to raise $85K in March after surge in clients

Outside of a contract with Thomas Cuisine, which makes the food for the program, there are also bags — which plug into vehicle cigarette lighters to keep the meals hot — as well as coolers in the winter that occasionally need to be bought or replaced. The money raised will help the program meet increased demand.

The Thomas Cuisine staff works for the Providence Center and prepares the meals in the cafeteria, which conveniently connects to a loading dock that Meals on Wheels uses to transfer the food to volunteer vehicles.

"Their expertise was being chefs and caterers at the same time, but they realize what it takes to provide dietary requirements, especially when it comes to diabetes or renal diets," explained Dean Thompson, nutrition program manager for Missoula Aging Services.

Meeting those dietary restrictions means each meal bag is individually tagged for the household it goes to. It is a large and involved undertaking, but a logistical possibility due to hours of work dedicated each week by volunteers and organizers.

COVID-19 has changed things for the organization. Before the pandemic, volunteers would go into homes and speak with the people they were serving, as well as occasionally come back to do other things around the homes if need be.