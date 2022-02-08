Meals on Wheels needs volunteer drivers as organization looks to avoid service disruption

Missoula Aging Services is looking for volunteers to help expand its Meals on Wheels Program.

The program delivers meals and provides safety checks to seniors and those with disabilities. Approximately 20 new volunteers are needed, a press release from the organization said. There are currently 90 active and substitute drivers, but more are needed.

There could be disruption to the service if more volunteers are not found, the release said, going on to say its increase in recipients has been unprecedented.

“We are at crossroad right now where more of our most vulnerable community members are in dire need of this service, but the available volunteer drivers are nowhere near the level needed to accommodate that growth,” Rob Edwards, Community Services Director for Missoula Aging Services said in a release.

Each week, nearly 2,400 meals are delivered to people throughout Missoula County, including Lolo, Bonner, Frenchtown, Clinton and Seeley Lake.

Volunteers deliver around 20 meals per shift between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Schedules for volunteers are extremely flexible and can vary from several times per week to one a month, the release said.

Those looking to volunteer need to be age 18 or older, have a properly insured vehicle and are willing to use their personal vehicle to deliver meals.

To volunteer, call Missoula Aging Services at 406-728-7682 or visit MissoulaAgingServices.org to sign up.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.