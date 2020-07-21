Medical professionals "terribly disappointed" to see public health officer resign

Harder-Brouwer said she had hoped the Commissioners and sheriff would support the governor’s directive to wear masks. She was saddened by the public resistance.

“We want businesses open, we want kids to be able to go to school,” she said. “We also don’t want our citizens to die. That’s what we’re talking about. For us, it is so surprising that people are willing to say ‘I can allow my neighbor to die so that I can not miss the Fair or miss getting a drink.’ It’s not something we even know how to argue with.”

Dr. Lawrence Brouwer said his biggest concern is that the coronavirus situation in Ravalli County would get “out of control.” As of Tuesday, Ravalli County had 10 active cases, with 40 recoveries and one death, according to data from the Department of Public Health and Human Services.

“We could easily see that happening, and my concern, working at the hospital as well as in my office, is that if the situation gets out of control — who is going to pay the price?” he said.

Physician Assistant-Certified Allisun Jensen said that as someone born and raised in Montana, being neighborly was always a priority, and masks are part of being neighborly.

“We take care of our neighbors and if someone is on the side of the road and even though we’re in a hurry and its 90 degrees, we stop and help,” she said. “We’ve always helped our neighbors. That’s all we’re asking is for people to help their neighbors. I expected Montanans to rise to that occasion. Wearing a mask is simply helping your neighbor.”

