Medical professionals "terribly disappointed" to see public health officer resign

Ravalli County medical professionals said Tuesday they were disappointed and saddened to learn of the resignation of Ravalli County Public Health Officer Dr. Carol Calderwood during the coronavirus pandemic, citing her skill and medical expertise.
Rocky Mountain Laboratories Associate Director Marshall Bloom said he has worked with Calderwood since she took the office 13 years ago and was horrified to learn of her resignation.
“Shortly after she took office, there was the episode of a rabid bat in a school at the north end of the valley, and she handled that incident with a level of skill, compassion and discretion which is truly amazing,” Bloom said.
After Gov. Steve Bullock mandated indoor masks for all counties with more than four active COVID-19 cases, the Ravalli County Commissioners and Sheriff's Office issued a statement that business owners could decide whether to require masks. The joint statement noted criminal citations would not be issued.
In response, Calderwood tendered her resignation letter to Ravalli County Commissioners over the weekend, stating she disagreed with "locally elected officials’ decision to disobey the Governor’s directives." Calderwood also said she believes the worst is yet to come with the pandemic, and “our combined social actions are probably at their most critical.”
Bloom said the county health officer as well as the Public Health Nursing Department have been exceptional partners for Rocky Mountain Laboratories, a National Institutes of Health biomedical research facility.
“Carol has served with distinction on our Institutional Bio-Safety Committee, has assisted us in our training drills, and has been very helpful when we’ve had questions and situations we have had to deal with,” Bloom said.
He also said he has come to trust her insight and judgment.
“I am very saddened that she feels it necessary to resign from the post of health officer,” he said. “I am aware that she’s been under a lot of pressure from the public as well as local elected officials and realize she has had to take some very forceful stands all in the name of protecting the health of the citizens of Ravalli County. Unfortunately, Carol is not the only health officer in Montana or elsewhere in the U.S. to resign because of unfair pressure."
Monday, the state Department of Public Health and Human Services confirmed other public health officers had resigned in Montana, although the agency did not have officers' reasons for submitting resignations.
Bloom said he understands that County Sanitarian John Palacio will be stepping in as the health officer: “He’s a very capable guy, and we look forward to working with him, but Carols’ loss is a big one."
Several medical providers at Ravalli Family Medicine also expressed regret at the departure of Calderwood. The Ravalli County Health Board will meet July 28 and will take any formal action on Calderwood's resignation letter at that time.
Dr. Kathleen Harder-Brouwer said she is “terribly disappointed” Calderwood is leaving, but she understands why the doctor felt she needed to resign.
“I think she was in an extremely difficult position providing scientific public health information,” Harder-Brouwer said. “She obviously felt unsupported by the County Commissioners because they failed to encourage people to follow her recommendation.”
She also is worried that medical professional opinions are being ignored.
“I think there is a message coming out from our public health officer and Dr. Fauci (Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci) about what is needed to stop this pandemic and people are ignoring it,” Harder-Brouwer said. “I wish people would respect the science, but I feel that our opinions don’t mean as much as people’s internet searches.”
Harder-Brouwer said she had hoped the Commissioners and sheriff would support the governor’s directive to wear masks. She was saddened by the public resistance.
“We want businesses open, we want kids to be able to go to school,” she said. “We also don’t want our citizens to die. That’s what we’re talking about. For us, it is so surprising that people are willing to say ‘I can allow my neighbor to die so that I can not miss the Fair or miss getting a drink.’ It’s not something we even know how to argue with.”
Dr. Lawrence Brouwer said his biggest concern is that the coronavirus situation in Ravalli County would get “out of control.” As of Tuesday, Ravalli County had 10 active cases, with 40 recoveries and one death, according to data from the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
“We could easily see that happening, and my concern, working at the hospital as well as in my office, is that if the situation gets out of control — who is going to pay the price?” he said.
Physician Assistant-Certified Allisun Jensen said that as someone born and raised in Montana, being neighborly was always a priority, and masks are part of being neighborly.
“We take care of our neighbors and if someone is on the side of the road and even though we’re in a hurry and its 90 degrees, we stop and help,” she said. “We’ve always helped our neighbors. That’s all we’re asking is for people to help their neighbors. I expected Montanans to rise to that occasion. Wearing a mask is simply helping your neighbor.”
