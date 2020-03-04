Medicine and Lewis & Clark topic of chapter program

Bleeding, purging, Dr. Rush's mercury-laced Thunderbolts …

Did the Lewis and Clark Expedition succeed because of its medical practices, or in spite of them?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Francis Weigand believes it was the latter, and he’ll tell why Thursday night in Lolo at the monthly meeting of the Travelers’ Rest Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation.

His program “The Doctor Is In — Medical Practice from 1750 Through the Time of the Lewis and Clark Expedition” starts at 7 p.m. in the Lolo Community Center, 12345 U.S. Highway 93, and is open to the public.

Given those medical practices. it’s remarkable that Benjamin Franklin lived to 83 with his chronic gout. George Washington was 67 when he died at Mount Vernon on Dec. 14, 1799, of a throat infection. His physicians bled more than 80 ounces of blood in hopes of warding off death. “Doctor, I die hard,” Washington is said to have remarked on the night of his death.

Weigand, of Missoula, has been a longtime member of the Travelers’ Rest Chapter and was employed for four years at Travelers' Rest State Park where he developed presentations on the likes of the archaeology of Travelers’ Rest, soldier dress in 1804 and the expedition’s encounters with grizzlies. With the departure of chapter member Dr. Walt Lewis in 2004, Weigand took on presenting “The Medicine of Lewis and Clark.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.