Meet Carlin Bear Don't Walk, oil painter

Carlin Bear Don’t Walk has been making art since before he could walk.

Bear Don’t Walk remembers drawing on everything when he was little — even the walls. His uncles would visit with each other and draw, and Bear Don’t Walk loved nothing more than to watch, listen and draw with them.

Bear Don’t Walk grew up on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, and by the time he was a student at Hardin High School, he started painting with acrylics and was determined to succeed as an artist.

“I wanted to be the best in my class,” he said. “I wanted to be the best around, and I wanted to go to college for art.”

Bear Don’t Walk, who is Northern Cheyenne and Crow, was eyeing the New York School of Visual Arts or Minneapolis College of Art and Design, which both had strong programs, but he ultimately decided to stay local and enrolled at the University of Montana in 2001.

But by 2003, Bear Don’t Walk had dropped out. He said he started hanging out with the wrong people and stopped doing art entirely.

“I wasn’t feeling art,” he said. “And I was down about it.”

Bear Don’t Walk was living on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, but soon, he said, “I couldn’t take it no more. The struggle was getting the best of me, and I had to get out of there.”

Bear Don’t Walk moved to Billings, where he met his wife Bonnie, and he joined the Carpenters Union, which he said taught him discipline, respect and hard work.

A few years later, Bear Don’t Walk’s wife encouraged him to get back into art. And in 2010, he did. He began using oil paints and started selling art professionally. Bear Don’t Walk had 20 pieces in the Billings ArtWalk Downtown in 2014, and all 20 sold.

“I never looked back since,” he said.

Bear Don’t Walk, now 40, participates in four to five art shows across the country each year. He said it’s important to him that, as an artist, he is “always evolving.” No two pieces should look the same, and he strives to make sure each piece and collection stands apart from the work of others.

One way Bear Don’t Walk perfects his craft is by making unique colors. He mixes oil paints to create rich magentas, deep violets and electric oranges.

“It took me years to know how to (mix colors),” he said. “No one else has these kinds of colors. That’s how you’ll know my pieces.”

Bear Don’t Walk said he likes using bold color schemes because they captivate viewers. Once he has their attention, Bear Don’t Walk wants viewers to notice and appreciate the details and stories within each piece. He draws from his own experiences and said his pieces are filled with symbols and messages for viewers to decode.

One of his favorite pieces, called “If I Ruled the World,” for example, depicts a tribal chairman.

“Chairmen are universally recognized on reservations,” Bear Don’t Walk explained. “They usually come from nothing and come into a position of power. And a lot of them get corrupted and end up doing the wrong things for our people.”

The piece shows the chairman grinning as he sits in a lounge chair on a highway. Behind him is the reservation he came from — people and rez dogs are going about their daily lives — and in front of him is the new lifestyle he has inherited — he smokes a cigar, money bursts from his pockets and a handcuff dangles from one wrist.

“There’s all kinds of messages firing off left and right,” Bear Don’t Walk said of the piece. “But I don’t want to say them all because I like letting people figure them out for themselves.”

Bear Don’t Walk said pieces like this one can take him between 30 and 40 hours to complete and creating the messages “will wear you out emotionally.”

While it’s time-consuming, Bear Don’t Walk said he loves including hidden messages in his work because, for him, that is the essence of all art.

“All art has to have a message,” he said. “You gotta make people think; you gotta make people feel. … And just to see people react to them is so worth it. People need to know what’s going on on the reservation where you come from. It explains to the viewer everything you went through and everything you’re going through.”

Another one of Bear Don’t Walk’s pieces, called “These Days,” won best of class for two-dimensional art and first place in the painting division at the Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair and Market in Arizona. The piece depicts a man sitting on the sidewalk, smoking. A deflated basketball and empty bottle of liquor are beside him and people fight in the background as a house burns. Bear Don’t walk said it’s a self-portrait reflecting the time in his life when he dropped out of college and hung around the wrong people.

“There was a sense of hopelessness,” he said. “That I was never going to make it out.”

Bear Don’t Walk creates art at his workspace in Billings or wherever he can sit down, including at his kitchen table. He said he works on about 50 pieces at once, so sometimes, a piece won’t come to life for two or three years. His smaller pieces typically sell for $200 to $300, and his larger pieces can sell for tens of thousands. He doesn’t mind when non-Native people buy his work, as long as all buyers appreciate the piece and try to understand its messages.

Bear Don’t Walk aims to make each piece better than the last, and when asked about his goals, he said he wants to get “better and better each year.”

“Being able to paint and live off it is one of the best things in the world,” he said.

To follow Carlin Bear Don’t Walk’s work, visit carlinbeardontwalk.com.