Meet Montana’s American Indian Caucus

Montana’s American Indian Caucus is comprised of 11 Indigenous lawmakers who serve in Montana’s Legislature.

This Legislative session, Indigenous lawmakers make up 7.3% of all Montana legislators, which mirrors the Native population in the state. Native representation in the Legislature has dramatically increased since data on it was first recorded more than 30 years ago. In 1989, for example, there was one Indigenous lawmaker in Montana.

While tribes are sovereign entities, state laws affect everyone living in Montana. A bill moving through the Legislature would provide resources for communities experiencing high rates of missing persons cases, for example, and there’s a bill draft establishing hunting seasons on fee land within the Flathead Reservation.

The American Indian Caucus is not monolithic — it’s made up of two Republicans and nine Democrats. While the caucus doesn’t agree on everything, they often come together to support or oppose legislation. Other lawmakers and members of the public are welcome at caucus meetings, as well.

Native lawmakers this session submitted 26 pieces of legislation, as of Friday. Legislators have until Friday, Feb. 24 to introduce general bills.

Here’s a look at who serves in the American Indian Caucus, which committees they’ve joined and what bills they are sponsoring. This list of lawmakers was taken from the Governor’s Office of Indian Affairs.

Senators

Sen. Jason Small

Caucus Chair

Party: Republican

Tribal affiliation: Northern Cheyenne

Hometown: Busby

Committee assignments: Business, Labor and Economic Affairs, Energy and Telecommunications, Natural Resources and Joint Natural Resources

Sponsored bills:

SB 179 to revise alcohol laws relating to purchasing beer.

SB 208 to prohibit local governments from banning or limiting energy choices.

SB 44 to revise laws related to court administration of certain civil cases. This bill was tabled in committee, meaning it is probably dead.

SB 228 to prohibit local governments from banning or limiting energy choices.

Sen. Mike Fox

Party: Democrat

Tribal affiliation: Aaniiih

Hometown: Hays

Committee assignments: Fish and Game, Business, Labor and Economic Affairs, State Administration, Joint House Fish, Wildlife and Parks and Senate Fish and Game, and Joint State Administration

Sponsored bills:

SB 66 to revise laws related to Montana national guard benefits and rights.

SB 80 to authorize investment authority for retained interest.

Sen. Shane Morigeau

Party: Democrat

Tribal affiliation: Confederated Salish and Kootenai

Hometown: Missoula

Committee assignments: Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation, Finance and Claims, Natural Resources, Rules, Joint Appropriations subcommittee on Education, Joint Appropriations and finance and Claims, Joint Education, Joint Natural Resources, and Joint Rules Committee

Sponsored bills:

SB 22 to revise independent contractor laws.

SB 77 to revise laws related to redistricting data for inmates.

SB 86 to limit the number of registered voters in each election precinct.

SB 141 to create Indigenous People’s Day.

SB 146 to revise laws related to wage transparency.

Morigeau has said he will bring a bill that expands Indian Education for All to lawmakers.

Sen. Susan Webber

Party: Democrat

Tribal affiliation: Blackfeet

Hometown: Browning

Committee assignments: Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation, Education and Cultural Resources, Judiciary, Public Health, Welfare and Safety, and Joint Education

Sponsored bills:

SB 119 to provide a tax exemption for tribal members who are transferring fee land to trust.

SB 120 to establish the Chief Earl Old Person Memorial Highway. After some contention, this bill passed the Senate and has moved to the House.

SJ 6 to recognize the Indian boarding school experience.

Representatives

Rep. Tyson Running Wolf

Caucus Vice-Chair

Party: Democrat

Tribal affiliation: Blackfeet

Hometown: Browning

Committee assignments: Education, Fish, Wildlife and Parks, State Administration, Joint Education, Joint House Fish, Wildlife and Parks and Senate Fish and Game and Joint State Administration

Sponsored bills:

HB 18 to establish a missing persons response team training grant program. Browning residents traveled to Helena to testify in support of this bill.

HB 19 to revise laws related to Indian affairs and economic development.

HB 163 to revise and extend the Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force.

Rep. Donavon Hawk

Party: Democrat

Tribal affiliation: Crow

Hometown: Butte

Committee assignments: Ethics, Human Services and Judiciary

Sponsored bills:

None yet

Rep. Frank Smith

Party: Democrat

Tribal affiliation: Assiniboine Sioux

Hometown: Poplar

Committee assignments: Agriculture, State Administration, Transportation and Joint State Administration

Sponsored bills:

HB 300 to revise tobacco, alternative nicotine and vape product laws.

HB 330 to revise laws related to tribal DUI task forces.

HB 350 to revise country of origin labeling.

Rep. Sharon Stewart Peregoy

Party: Democrat

Tribal affiliation: Crow

Hometown: Crow Agency

Committee assignments: Appropriations, Rules, Joint Appropriations and Finance and Claims, Joint Appropriations Subcommittee on Natural Resources and Transportation and Joint Rules Committee

Sponsored bills:

None yet

Rep. Marvin Weatherwax

Party: Democrat

Tribal affiliation: Blackfeet

Hometown: Browning

Committee assignments: Agriculture, Natural Resources, State Administration, Joint Natural Resources and Joint State Administration

Sponsored bills:

None yet

Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy

Party: Democrat

Tribal affiliation: Chippewa Cree

Hometown: Box Elder

Committee assignments: Appropriations, Joint Appropriations and Finance and Claims, Joint Appropriations Subcommittee on Education and Joint Education

Sponsored bills:

HB 287 to revise laws related to Indian language preservation.

HB 288 to revise laws related to tuition waivers for American Indian students.

HB 317 to provide for the Montana Indian Child Welfare Act.

HB 338 to revise laws related to Indian Education for All.

HB 346 to revise the tribal computer programming scholarship program.

Rep. Rhonda Knudsen

Party: Republican

Tribal affiliation: Turtle Mountain Chippewa

Hometown: Culbertson

Committee assignments: Natural Resources, Rules, Taxation, Joint Natural Resources and Joint Rules Committee

Sponsored bills:

HB 28 to increase legislator per diem reimbursements for lodging and meals.

How to access the legislative session

Lawmakers in Montana convene for three months every two years to pass new laws. Bills are typically introduced in a committee, where the bill sponsor explains the bill, and proponents and opponents are encouraged to share their thoughts. Committees can either table the bill, meaning it does not pass, or they can pass it, meaning the bill will advance to either the House or Senate. To become a law, bills must move through the House and Senate and be signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

To follow bills or offer testimony, visit leg.mt.gov and visit the tabs called “look up bills,” “watch/listen to meetings” and “look up legislators.”

Groups that serve Native Americans in Montana, including the ACLU of Montana, Western Native Voice and Red Medicine, also offer resources on how to engage with bills that affect Indian Country.