Meet Montana’s American Indian Caucus

Montana’s American Indian Caucus is comprised of 11 Indigenous lawmakers who serve in Montana’s Legislature.
This Legislative session, Indigenous lawmakers make up 7.3% of all Montana legislators, which mirrors the Native population in the state. Native representation in the Legislature has dramatically increased since data on it was first recorded more than 30 years ago. In 1989, for example, there was one Indigenous lawmaker in Montana.
While tribes are sovereign entities, state laws affect everyone living in Montana. A bill moving through the Legislature would provide resources for communities experiencing high rates of missing persons cases, for example, and there’s a bill draft establishing hunting seasons on fee land within the Flathead Reservation.
People are also reading…
The American Indian Caucus is not monolithic — it’s made up of two Republicans and nine Democrats. While the caucus doesn’t agree on everything, they often come together to support or oppose legislation. Other lawmakers and members of the public are welcome at caucus meetings, as well.
Native lawmakers this session submitted 26 pieces of legislation, as of Friday. Legislators have until Friday, Feb. 24 to introduce general bills.
Here’s a look at who serves in the American Indian Caucus, which committees they’ve joined and what bills they are sponsoring. This list of lawmakers was taken from the Governor’s Office of Indian Affairs.
Senators
Sen. Jason Small
Caucus Chair
Party: Republican
Tribal affiliation: Northern Cheyenne
Hometown: Busby
Committee assignments: Business, Labor and Economic Affairs, Energy and Telecommunications, Natural Resources and Joint Natural Resources
Sponsored bills:
- SB 179 to revise alcohol laws relating to purchasing beer.
- SB 208 to prohibit local governments from banning or limiting energy choices.
- SB 44 to revise laws related to court administration of certain civil cases. This bill was tabled in committee, meaning it is probably dead.
- SB 228 to prohibit local governments from banning or limiting energy choices.
Sen. Mike Fox
Party: Democrat
Tribal affiliation: Aaniiih
Hometown: Hays
Committee assignments: Fish and Game, Business, Labor and Economic Affairs, State Administration, Joint House Fish, Wildlife and Parks and Senate Fish and Game, and Joint State Administration
Sponsored bills:
Sen. Shane Morigeau
Party: Democrat
Tribal affiliation: Confederated Salish and Kootenai
Hometown: Missoula
Committee assignments: Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation, Finance and Claims, Natural Resources, Rules, Joint Appropriations subcommittee on Education, Joint Appropriations and finance and Claims, Joint Education, Joint Natural Resources, and Joint Rules Committee
Sponsored bills:
- SB 22 to revise independent contractor laws.
- SB 77 to revise laws related to redistricting data for inmates.
- SB 86 to limit the number of registered voters in each election precinct.
- SB 141 to create Indigenous People’s Day.
- SB 146 to revise laws related to wage transparency.
- Morigeau has said he will bring a bill that expands Indian Education for All to lawmakers.
Sen. Susan Webber
Party: Democrat
Tribal affiliation: Blackfeet
Hometown: Browning
Committee assignments: Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation, Education and Cultural Resources, Judiciary, Public Health, Welfare and Safety, and Joint Education
Sponsored bills:
Representatives
Rep. Tyson Running Wolf
Caucus Vice-Chair
Party: Democrat
Tribal affiliation: Blackfeet
Hometown: Browning
Committee assignments: Education, Fish, Wildlife and Parks, State Administration, Joint Education, Joint House Fish, Wildlife and Parks and Senate Fish and Game and Joint State Administration
Sponsored bills:
Rep. Donavon Hawk
Party: Democrat
Tribal affiliation: Crow
Hometown: Butte
Committee assignments: Ethics, Human Services and Judiciary
Sponsored bills:
- None yet
Rep. Frank Smith
Party: Democrat
Tribal affiliation: Assiniboine Sioux
Hometown: Poplar
Committee assignments: Agriculture, State Administration, Transportation and Joint State Administration
Sponsored bills:
Rep. Sharon Stewart Peregoy
Party: Democrat
Tribal affiliation: Crow
Hometown: Crow Agency
Committee assignments: Appropriations, Rules, Joint Appropriations and Finance and Claims, Joint Appropriations Subcommittee on Natural Resources and Transportation and Joint Rules Committee
Sponsored bills:
- None yet
Rep. Marvin Weatherwax
Party: Democrat
Tribal affiliation: Blackfeet
Hometown: Browning
Committee assignments: Agriculture, Natural Resources, State Administration, Joint Natural Resources and Joint State Administration
Sponsored bills:
- None yet
Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy
Party: Democrat
Tribal affiliation: Chippewa Cree
Hometown: Box Elder
Committee assignments: Appropriations, Joint Appropriations and Finance and Claims, Joint Appropriations Subcommittee on Education and Joint Education
Sponsored bills:
- HB 287 to revise laws related to Indian language preservation.
- HB 288 to revise laws related to tuition waivers for American Indian students.
- HB 317 to provide for the Montana Indian Child Welfare Act.
- HB 338 to revise laws related to Indian Education for All.
- HB 346 to revise the tribal computer programming scholarship program.
Rep. Rhonda Knudsen
Party: Republican
Tribal affiliation: Turtle Mountain Chippewa
Hometown: Culbertson
Committee assignments: Natural Resources, Rules, Taxation, Joint Natural Resources and Joint Rules Committee
Sponsored bills:
- HB 28 to increase legislator per diem reimbursements for lodging and meals.
How to access the legislative session
Lawmakers in Montana convene for three months every two years to pass new laws. Bills are typically introduced in a committee, where the bill sponsor explains the bill, and proponents and opponents are encouraged to share their thoughts. Committees can either table the bill, meaning it does not pass, or they can pass it, meaning the bill will advance to either the House or Senate. To become a law, bills must move through the House and Senate and be signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte.
To follow bills or offer testimony, visit leg.mt.gov and visit the tabs called “look up bills,” “watch/listen to meetings” and “look up legislators.”
Groups that serve Native Americans in Montana, including the ACLU of Montana, Western Native Voice and Red Medicine, also offer resources on how to engage with bills that affect Indian Country.