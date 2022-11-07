Meeting exposes Missoula tensions on housing density, NIMBY opposition, traffic

A contentious meeting about a proposed housing development in the south Missoula Farviews neighborhood last week illustrates the tension around density, traffic and equity in a city with a dire lack of housing but no perfect place to build more homes.

A local property owner, Rebecca Donnelly, bought a 9.5-acre chunk of undeveloped land on a hillside just north of High Park, adjacent to 503 Simons Drive. She’s hired local land use and planning firm IMEG Corp. to conduct the initial analysis and public outreach on her plan to subdivide the land into 19 residential lots, with a large swath of open space left over. The proposal, as it now stands, would extend Landon’s Way eastward into her property to allow access.

Staff with IMEG met with more than two dozen neighbors to give a presentation and answer questions. At the gathering, where many residents voiced concern over the subdivision, the term “NIMBY” (Not In My Back Yard) came up several times. Mostly, the residents were saying that not only did they not fall into the NIMBY category but that their opposition to the project has to do with legitimate traffic and environmental concerns. Some people demanded to know why the property owner wasn't there, and others raised their voices when declaring that the site isn't suited for that type of development.

City Council Ward 4 member Amber Sherrill, who represents that part of town, was at the meeting and agreed that NIMBY-type opposition won’t sit well in a city where housing prices have escalated far beyond wages in the last decade due to a severe undersupply of homes.

“You know, this ward has not taken the density of other areas of our town,” Sherrill said. “So saying ‘Not In My Backyard’ is not gonna go with council. I’m in a quasi-judicial role here, so I’m giving no opinion on this project because I will have to sit in that role on council. I’m here to listen. But I do think that this time is for you to really weigh in on the safety concerns, the concerns about wildlife habitat.”

She said there are going to be plenty of opportunities for people to speak.

Shirley Oliver lives next door to where the development would occur.

“Residents have serious concerns about the scope and impact of this project,” Oliver said. “I thought it was a fine presentation. However, it doesn’t address any of our concerns about the traffic on (Landon’s Way)."

The steep road is often icy in the winter and isn't wide enough, she said.

"I truly think it is a safety issue. It is a fairly narrow road to start with and if you come in down from the bottom on Hillview Way and you’re turning left, you almost run into a car.”

She said there’s barely room for drivers if people park on the street.

“And then the plows come through and they pile up snow on either side and there’s no space where one car can get through,” Oliver said.

Other residents pointed out that the new units would all be on the upper end of the price scale for the area and wouldn't address the affordable housing shortage.

Rising tide?

However, real estate experts in town have said in the past that Missoula needs more housing of all types, in all price ranges, to create more housing options in order to depress price surges. Former state lawmaker Adam Hertz, a member of Gov. Gianforte's housing task force, told the Missoula City Council recently that any type of new housing will relieve pressure in the market.

"The new units being built don't necessarily need to be affordable to create more affordable housing opportunities for people in the market," he said.

Steve Hall, a neighborhood resident, was one of about two dozen people that showed up to the meeting. He told his fellow neighbors that when they email the City Council to object to the project, they should make every effort to avoid just falling into the NIMBY category. Rather, he said, they should voice their concerns over things like public safety.

“I have developed in the past,” he said. “Not In My back Yard is one of those things that is not going to be a criteria with approval for a subdivision. What we want to do is make sure that we are covered for safety. And our primary goal is to make sure that Landon’s Way is addressed. And if that’s not addressed in the proper aspect, this whole thing is going to go sideways.”

Danny Oberweiser, a land use planner with IMEG, said the current zoning would allow up to 76 units on the property. And in the city’s growth plan the area is designated for between three and 11 housing units per acre, which would allow even more housing.

“So the fact that we’re only proposing 19 is dramatically lower than what someone could come in and do tomorrow if they wish,” he said.

The project is realistically about two years out from breaking ground, he noted, because it has to go through what he called an “arduous” review process to address sewer, water, stormwater, fire access, building codes and zoning codes.

The area residents peppered him with concerns and questions after the presentation. One resident said there was a nest of owls in the area, and Oberweiser said the plan is to keep as many trees on the site as possible.

As for the concerns about traffic, Oberweiser said the property owner can’t do much about that, but he encouraged residents to contact the city.

“That’s a consensus on pretty much all development,” he said. “We get the same kind of comment that increased traffic is a concern. And we know it’s a concern and sometimes there’s not much we can do about it. You know, I don’t think we can feasibly widen this road all the way down.”

Density elsewhere

In Missoula’s Northside neighborhood, a huge 200-unit affordable housing project called The Villagio will be completed next year. That proposal will add hundreds of daily car trips to the immediate neighborhood, but there was hardly any pushback on that project. Similarly, an affordable housing project called The Trinity apartments will add 70 new apartments to the Westside neighborhood, and it got barely any neighborhood opposition.

Paul Forsting, a senior planner with IMEG, noted that the Farview and South Hills neighborhoods are lined up to see huge housing development projects in the next few years.

In the Miller Creek neighborhood, a development company called Tollefson Properties is proposing a 176-lot major subdivision of 93 acres located at 6525 Miller Creek Road.

The meeting in the Farviews was much like other meetings about proposed new housing developments in Missoula.

In 2020, when residents of the Grant Creek neighborhood were protesting a proposed rezone that would allow a developer to build more apartments, a high-ranking city official noted that some neighborhoods are absorbing more density than others.

"I strongly believe all neighborhoods need to do their part in ensuring Missoula remains a place where all Missoulians can call home," said Eran Pehan, the director of the city's community planning and development office said at the time. "Neighborhoods like Grant Creek largely consist of single-family homes."

Pehan noted that because that neighborhood is bordered by open space, it hasn't added a lot of density over the years like other neighborhoods.

"I want to highlight the equity conversation that's occurring around housing development," Pehan said. "(Grant Creek Village, the proposed apartment complex) presents challenges to traffic and public transportation. These concerns also apply to more compact housing development that is happening throughout Missoula today."