Meg Whicher: MCPS District 1 school board trustee candidate

There are 13 candidates who have filed to run for six trustee positions opening up across four district’s this year to serve on the Missoula County Public Schools board.

The MCPS board is made up of 11 trustees representing the city of Missoula and outlying communities that feed into the district's high schools. They serve two- to three-year terms. Seven trustees can vote on both elementary and high school district items and represent District 1. The remaining trustees can only vote on high school matters.

Voters will also be asked to decide on operational levies depending on where they reside.

Last month, trustees approved running a $294,791 elementary general fund levy, which would have an approximate annual tax increase of $2.78 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000. They also approved running a high school district general fund levy of $525,962, which would have an estimated annual tax increase of $2.76 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000.

Taxpayers who live in the MCPS Elementary District 1 would pay both the elementary and high school levies if approved by voters.

The spring school election will be conducted through mail-in ballots that must be received by the county election office no later than 8 p.m. on election day, May 3. No polling places will be open on election day.

Regular voter registration is currently closed, however late registration is available through noon on Monday, May 2. Voters cannot register to vote on election day due to changes in state law.

For more information on how to register to vote or to check your voter registration status, visit the My Voter Page by the Montana Secretary of State’s Office online.

The Missoulian contacted all candidates running in the upcoming school election for a candidate Q&A. Their responses can be found below and have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Meg Whicher (she/her)

Age: 38

Occupation: Recreation Program Manager Missoula Parks and Recreation

Education: Whicher did not provide a response

Family: Partner Ryan and child Huck, 9 months

What inspired you to run for school board?

I know how vital having good positive governance and constructive teamwork is as it directly relates to our public school system. I am incredibly invested in our communities' families — school board is another expression of how I can dig in to support the fabric of our city.

If you are elected to the board, how do you plan on facilitating the relationship between the school board and community?

Relationship building is key. We may not all agree on issues but (can give) time and patience to explain why, with honesty. We can have different views but rely on trust to build consensus and not sabotage the big picture. I want to activate our community to wrap their heads around those values to continue the tradition of public education

What goals do you hope to accomplish if elected to the board?

Implementing the strategic plan through positive good governance that is solution, and creative, problem-solving-focus is my biggest goal. Equity across our school system, academic excellence, and working to support our teachers and administrators.

Are there any issues in the Missoula County Public Schools district that you feel have not been addressed enough by the board in the past?

I have witnessed our board continue to make hard decisions during unprecedented times. I am not running to address the past, only to help carry toward the future.

By the end of this school year, MCPS is expected to have $15.2 million left of its COVID relief funds to be spend by December 2024. What areas of the district do you feel should be prioritized to receive those funds?

Increased pay for support staff including substitutes as well as behavioral mental health support for students.

What steps should MCPS take to retain and hire teachers and other support staff?

Working with the unions to best understand direct needs and brainstorm solutions. Leaning on their expertise to guide steps will be vital.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.