Missoula's extensive Memorial Day ceremonies are legendary, and of course several other communities are holding observances as well.
This weekend's events in Missoula, the Bitterroot Valley and northwest Montana include:
Sunday
"Air Leatherneck: Marine Corps Aerial Operations in Vietnam" presentation by Sgt. Will Deschamps, USMC Ret., 2 p.m., Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, Building T-316, Fort Missoula. Certificates of appreciation presented to all Vietnam era veterans, living and posthumously. To request, email militarymuseu45@hotmail.com with name, rank and service. Call 549-5346.
Monday
93rd annual Memorial Day wreath presentations Missoula
6:30-7 a.m. — Sunrise wreath presentation at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery at flag poles with Sen. Al Olzewski.
7-10 a.m. — Breakfast members and supporters of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 209, 245 W. Main St. Donations requested to offset cost of food and help veterans in area.
10 a.m. — Wreath presentation at Caras Park overlook to Clark Fork River near large white tent.
10:30 a.m. — Wreath presentation at Missoula Courthouse front lawn by World War I Doughboy Statue.
11 a.m. — Wreath presentation at Fort Missoula Military Cemetery by Ole Beck Grave, namesake of VFW Post 209.
11:30 a.m. — Wreath presentation at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery at flag poles. Guest speaker Gen. Stovall.
Noon-1 p.m. — Wreath presentation at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Mullan Road.
1:30 p.m. — Wreath presentation at Missoula City Cemetery at veteran memorial.
2 p.m. — Wreath presentation at St. Mary’s Cemetery Annex at statue.
2:30 p.m. — Wreath presentation at St. Mary’s Cemetery at base veteran’s memorial.
3:15 p.m. — Rose Memorial Garden Park.
4:15 p.m. — Iraq-Afghanistan Memorial at University of Montana. Guest speaker Troy Downing.
For questions, call or text 406-218-1696 or email drew@unitedstatesofhope.org or samuel@unitestatesofhope.org.
• Memorial Day parade, 12-12:30 p.m., downtown Polson. Ice cream social, 1 p.m. Polson Flathead Historical Museum.
• Memorial Day parade, 10 a.m., Main Street, Corvallis. Theme is "Celebrate The American Legion's 100th Birthday".
• Memorial Day Prayers for the Departed, 10 a.m., Missoula Cemetery Chapel. Join Missoula's Orthodox Christian community for the chanting of the Memorial Prayers for our departed loved ones. Please come with your list of names of those you would like to have commemorated; they need not be buried in the Missoula Cemetery for us to remember them in the memorial prayers. We will then place flowers and sprinkle koliva on the graves of our departed loved ones.
• Memorial Day Picnic, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Bonner Park. Bring your own meat and a side dish to share. Hosted by Five Valleys Church of Christ.
• Memorial Day Picnic, noon, St. Francis Xavier Church. The Knights of Columbus will provide hamburgers, hot dogs and refreshments. Bring a dish to share if you like.