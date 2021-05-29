Memorial Day weekend events salute Montana's fallen heroes

3 p.m. – Rose Memorial Garden Park, wreath presentations to every monument in park with prayer said at each monument, led by chaplain and followed by audience that attends to honor veterans, police and firefighters where monuments occur. Full military honors performed after crowd places wreaths at each monument. Playing of taps.

• 101st annual Corvallis Memorial Day parade presented by the Corvallis American Legion Post 91 and Auxiliary Unit 91, 10 a.m., Main Street, Corvallis. Theme is "Let Freedom Ring." Grand marshal is Air Force Lt. Col. retired and Post 91 member Frank Mason. After the parade (noon), at the Corvallis Cemetery, Post 91 will conduct its annual memorial ceremony. Post members will name all the veterans buried at the cemetery dating back to the Mexican War (1848). After the cemetery ceremony, post members will move to the Woodside Cutoff Bridge and place a wreath in the Bitterroot River for all those who died at sea. The public is invited. Call Chris Kurinec, 406-802-4532, email corvallispost91@gmail.com.