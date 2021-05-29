Memorial Day weekend events salute Montana's fallen heroes

Memorial Day ceremonies and events in Missoula, the Bitterroot Valley and northwest Montana.
Public Events
Sunday
"Officers Call of Fort Missoula," a guided tour of the Fort Missoula grounds featuring the experiences of Capt. Charles C. Rawn, Gen. William T. Sherman, Col. Andrew Burt, Gens. John J. Pershing, Walter Johnson M.Y. "Bo" Foster and others, 3 p.m., Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, Building T-316, Fort Missoula. Plus drive-up presentation of Certificates of Appreciation to all veterans, living or deceased, throughout the weekend. To apply, call with name, rank and service to 406-239-7738 or email militarymuseu45@hotmail.com.
Monday
94th annual Memorial Day wreath ceremonies, Missoula
7 a.m. – Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, military flag poles. Service to commemorate military veterans who committed suicide and all veterans who died in service to our nation. Words of comfort given by Dr. Al Olszewski. One wreath presented at base of flag display. Playing of taps. Schedule for day given to general public.
9:30 a.m. – VFW Post 209 Headquarters, 245 W. Main Street, Missoula. Opening prayer and send-off to American Legion Post 27 Color Guard and VFW Post 209 Honor Guard as they begin the day of wreath presentations around Missoula. Chaplain says opening prayer. Schedule for day given to general public.
10 a.m. – Van Buren Street Bridge between Eastgate Shopping Center and Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce building. Tossing of patriotic wreath into Clark Fork River by Navy representative. Full military honors. Playing of taps. Schedule for day given to general public.
10:45 a.m. – Missoula County Courthouse on front lawn beside World War I Doughboy Statue. Retirement of American flag. Short procession and wreath presentation at Doughboy Statue. Full military honors. Playing of taps. Schedule for day given to general public.
11:30 a.m. – Fort Missoula Military Cemetery, Ole Beck Grave. Presentation of wreath. Full military honors. Playing of taps. Schedule for day given to general public.
Noon – Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Wreath presentations at each military flag and American Legion rock. Full military honors. Playing of taps.
12:30 p.m. – Sunset Memorial Gardens, Veteran’s Monument. Wreath presentation. Full military honors. Playing of taps.
1:30 p.m. - Missoula City Cemetery, Veteran’s Monument. Wreath presentation. Full military honors. Playing of taps.
2 p.m. - St. Mary’s Cemetery Annex, Jesus Statue. Presentation of wreath. Full military honors. Playing of taps.
2:30 p.m. - St. Mary’s Cemetery, Veteran’s Monument. Wreath presentation. Full military honors. Playing of taps.
3 p.m. – Rose Memorial Garden Park, wreath presentations to every monument in park with prayer said at each monument, led by chaplain and followed by audience that attends to honor veterans, police and firefighters where monuments occur. Full military honors performed after crowd places wreaths at each monument. Playing of taps.
4 p.m. – Iraq-Afghanistan War Memorial, University of Montana. Wreath presentations. Full military honors. Playing of taps.
• Memorial Day parade, noon, Polson, departs from the Elks Club and continues to the courthouse. Featuring active duty service members, veterans and first responders only.
• 101st annual Corvallis Memorial Day parade presented by the Corvallis American Legion Post 91 and Auxiliary Unit 91, 10 a.m., Main Street, Corvallis. Theme is "Let Freedom Ring." Grand marshal is Air Force Lt. Col. retired and Post 91 member Frank Mason. After the parade (noon), at the Corvallis Cemetery, Post 91 will conduct its annual memorial ceremony. Post members will name all the veterans buried at the cemetery dating back to the Mexican War (1848). After the cemetery ceremony, post members will move to the Woodside Cutoff Bridge and place a wreath in the Bitterroot River for all those who died at sea. The public is invited. Call Chris Kurinec, 406-802-4532, email corvallispost91@gmail.com.
• Heroes & Hot Rods, following the Corvallis parade, Hieronymus Park, Hamilton.
• Flag raising ceremony, 11 a.m., Florence cemetery. Memorial Day dinner, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Florence-Carlton Community Church, 20075 Old U.S. Highway 93, Florence. Flag raising $7 adult, $4 ages 12 and under.
• VFW Post 276 Memorial Day parade, 3 p.m., along Highway 93 to the Whitefish Cemetery, stopping at the Veterans Bridge for a ceremonial tossing of the wreath. Community barbecue follows.