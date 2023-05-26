Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Memorial Day ceremonies and events in Missoula, the Bitterroot Valley and northwest Montana.

Public Events

Sunday

Memorial Day weekend 2023: Honoring U.S. Air veterans. 3 p.m., Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, Building T-316, Fort Missoula. Program: "Montanans in the 56th Fighter Group." World War II and Presentation of Certificates of Appreciation to all USAAF and USAF veterans, living or deceased; to apply call 406-239-7738 or email info@fortmissoula.org. Exhibits on Montanans in battle, Civil War, Frontier Era, World Wars, Korea, Vietnam, Mideast conflicts, and Civilian Conservation Corps. Museum open Memorial Day, May 29. noon-5 p.m.

Monday

96th annual Memorial Day wreath ceremonies, Missoula

7 a.m. – Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, military flag poles. Service to commemorate military veterans who committed suicide and all veterans who died in service to our nation. Words of comfort given by Dr. Anton Johnson. One wreath presented at base of flag display. Playing of taps.

9:30 a.m. – VFW Post 209 Headquarters, 245 W. Main Street, Missoula. Opening prayer and send-off to American Legion Post 27 Color Guard and VFW Post 209 Honor Guard as they begin the day of wreath presentations around Missoula. Chaplain says opening prayer. Schedule for day given to general public.

10 a.m. – Van Buren Street Bridge between Eastgate Shopping Center and Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce building. Tossing of patriotic wreath into Clark Fork River by Navy representative. Full military honors. Playing of taps. Schedule for day given to general public.

10:30 a.m. – Missoula County Courthouse on front lawn beside World War I Doughboy Statue. Retirement of American flag. Short procession and wreath presentation at Doughboy Statue. Full military honors. Playing of taps. Schedule for day given to general public.

11:15 a.m. – Fort Missoula Military Cemetery, Ole Beck Grave. Presentation of wreath. Full military honors. Playing of taps. Schedule for day given to general public.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Wreath presentations at each military flag and American Legion rock. Full military honors. Playing of taps.

1 p.m. – Sunset Memorial Gardens, Veteran’s Monument. Wreath presentation. Full military honors. Playing of taps. Lunch served.

2:15 p.m. - Missoula City Cemetery, Veteran’s Monument. Wreath presentation. Full military honors. Playing of taps.

2:30 p.m. - St. Mary’s Cemetery Annex, Jesus Statue. Presentation of wreath. Full military honors. Playing of taps.

3 p.m. - St. Mary’s Cemetery, Veteran’s Monument. Wreath presentation. Full military honors. Playing of taps.

3:15 p.m. – Rose Memorial Garden Park. Full military honors and playing of TAPS at start of wreath presentations. Audience with leader goes to EVERY monument (18) in park. Takes about 15 minutes. Start at Vietnam Memorial and end at Vietnam Memorial.

4 p.m. – Iraq-Afghanistan War Memorial, University of Montana. Wreath presentations. Full military honors. Playing of taps.

• Memorial Day parade, Polson, at 11:30 a.m., the Honor Guard convenes in Polson for a noon parade, followed by a visit to Lakeview Cemetery to recite the names of fallen warriors.

• Ronan parade assembles at 8:30 at the VFW on Round Butte Road and heads down Main Street at 9 a.m. Veterans and community members reassemble at Mountain View Cemetery on N. Foothills Drive to read the Congressional Medal of Honor citation, posthumously given to Laverne Parrish of Ronan, in honor of his heroic actions in the Philippines during World War II.

• 103rd annual Corvallis Memorial Day parade presented by the Corvallis American Legion Post 91 and Auxiliary Unit 91, 10 a.m., Main Street, Corvallis. Theme is "Be the One." Grand marshal is retired Col. Ike Slaughter. After the parade (noon), at the Corvallis Cemetery, Post 91 will conduct its annual memorial ceremony. Post members will name all the veterans buried at the cemetery dating back to the Mexican War (1848). After the cemetery ceremony, post members will move to the Woodside Cutoff Bridge and place a wreath in the Bitterroot River for all those who died at sea. The public is invited. Call Doug Mason, 406-546-4244 or email corvallispost91@gmail.com.