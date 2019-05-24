Ranchers might be branding cattle this Memorial Day weekend, and doctors might be taking care of patients at the hospital.
But the No. 1 recreational activity this weekend for Montanans is spending time with friends and family — and it's followed by fishing, of course.
That information is according to a new study released this week by the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the University of Montana and director Norma Nickerson.
Roughly one-third of Montanans will travel over the coming holiday, and some 43% will do so over the Fourth of July, according to the study. This weekend, 7% will travel out of state, some 13% will stay within 50 miles of home, and 15% will venture beyond that marker but stay in Montana.
Some 64% of those surveyed didn't have travel plans, according to the study and responses by 3,542 Montanans.
Some 39% will spend time with friends and relatives, and 16% will go fishing, next in line as a favorite pastime.
However, of the participants who listed "other," the top response was work.
"I almost feel bad that we're asking about recreation and travel, and there's people who are working," Nickerson said. "A number of them were ranchers saying, 'I'm branding that day.'"
She said some people work in hospitals or convenience stores at jobs that aren't going to stop just because it's a holiday weekend.
"We should be thankful for them," Nickerson said.
Other top planned activities include camping, picnicking, hiking, attending parades and festivals, rafting and floating, and viewing wildlife and birds, according to the study.
Those who aren't recreating or working will be honoring loved ones who have passed, including members of the military, and Nickerson said Memorial Day is set aside for that activity.
"That was nice to see that people look forward to those things," Nickerson said.
The study surveyed Montanans age 18 and older at gas stations, airports and rest areas across the state from April 1 to May 15, according to a news release from UM. The university noted respondents represented every county.
It's the first time the institute has conducted the study. Nickerson said AAA conducts a national survey, but researchers here wanted to know the answers more specifically for residents of the Treasure State.
"How many Montanans are actually going to travel? … Do they stay in state? Do they go out of state? Do they not travel at all?"
She said the questions came too far in advance for some people to have answers, and she was surprised at the number of participants who didn't have plans. She wondered if people might be waiting for a weather forecast in order to make their plans or if waiting is part of the character of Montanans.
"Are we spontaneous people?" Nickerson said.
In the future, she said the institute hopes to produce monthly data that shows actual recent activities, not projections.