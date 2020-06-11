Memorial highway Missoula's latest tribute to Jeannette Rankin

Before the pandemic there was speculation it would happen around Aug. 18, the date in 1920 when Tennessee became the 36th and last necessary state to ratify the 19th Amendment that gave all women in the U.S. the right to vote.

Even though she was out of Congress by then, it was a milestone day for Rankin. In her first House term (she ran again and won in 1940), she led the cause for the suffrage amendment.

“If I am remembered for no other act,” she said later in life, “I want to be remembered as the only woman who ever voted to give women the right to vote.”

Dudik and Sands said a number of events centering around the centennial of the final women’s suffrage victory had been planned for this spring, only to be sidetracked by the unruly virus and resulting restrictions. They and two other women, one of them former state senator Carol Williams, were at the short highway dedication on May 22, standing in the tall grass on the south side of the interstate.

“It was an opportunity to do this in a year that’s the 100th anniversary of the national suffrage amendment when we can acknowledge not just Jeannette but other women who used the political tool of the ballot by running for office,” Sands said.