Memorial service held for former Missoula Rural Fire Department Battalion Chief

A massive American flag was hoisted above Ogren Park at Allegiance Field Saturday to mark the death of a retired firefighter.

Missoula Rural Fire Department Chief Christopher Newman opened the memorial service for former Battalion Chief Daniel C. Merritt. More than 200 people attended the ceremony and vehicle procession that preceded it.

Merritt was shot and killed at the beginning of January. His son, Colton Ryan Merritt, is charged with his father's death. Colton Merritt pleaded not guilty to those charges and is presumed innocent. He told investigators he shot his father in self-defense.

After Newman addressed the attendees of the service, Missoula Rural Fire Department Chaplain Casey Gunter described Daniel Merritt's years of service in the military and as a firefighter. Daniel Merritt served with the Missoula Rural Fire Department for 24 years before he retired as a Battalion Chief in 2019. Before that he served in the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1985.

His son Matt Merritt called his father his "role model" and "best friend." Daniel Merritt "found humor in so many situations," Matt Merritt said.

"I'm thankful for every second I spent with my dad," Matt Merritt said.