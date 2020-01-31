Memorial to pay tribute to late Missoula drummer, DJ Micki Singer

When a memorial is held on Sunday for Michael "Micki" Singer, a late Missoula drummer and radio DJ, there will be no shortage of musicians eager to pay tribute.
"I think music was Micki's best friend," said his partner, Helena Vlasto. Perhaps he loved the drums because it's a supportive glue in a group.
"Because it just held the rest of the band, the musicians, together. He was the one that held the musicians together in a band," she said.
He loved to play as much as he could, multiple gigs a week, whether it was in town or a long drive, so he accepted a last-minute request to play a New Year's Eve gig. While driving back to Missoula on U.S. Highway 93 north of Arlee, he was killed when an oncoming vehicle crossed the center line. He was 63 years old.
***
A short list of the bands he gigged with isn't really possible, but they include Zeppo, the Soul City Cowboys, the UFOkies, the Lolo Creek Band, Party Trained, and more. He sat in with the Ed Norton Big Band and played with Kimberlee Carlson and Western Union, too. Singer loved jazz, mostly played rock, and, as a California kid raised on those genres, learned to love country after coming to Montana.
Singer, a stocky 6-foot-1-inch, was quiet and shy. Despite his talent, he'd get nervous before gigs and remained humble. "He wanted the band to be seen, not himself," Vlasto said. He would set up first and break down last to avoid drawing attention to himself.
Ed Stalling, a fellow drummer in the local community, said Singer was "such a kind, gentle, caring person." As a musician, he admired Singer's versatility and ability to play so many styles of music: rock, blues, country and jazz. "That's not as common as one would think anymore," he said.
He also noted that Singer "played to serve the music," a quality that makes for an in-demand percussionist.
He did so in a "musical" fashion, "not just playing beats, but knowing the drummer's role in different genres, the form and melody, and supporting it in the right style."
That generosity wasn't confined to music. He loved people, and would remember names and faces, and keep some kernel of information about them, so the next time they crossed paths, he could bring it up again like they'd known each other for some time and make them feel special. The contact list on his phone was stocked with musicians' names and instruments listed, so he could connect players on the fly for gigs or jam sessions.
Besides playing music, for the past several years he took over the weekly "Local Exposure" program on KBGA College Radio 89.9 FM, a show that specializes in Montana-made music.
A single installment could range from veteran groups to 20-something bands, whether they were garage rock, bluegrass, hip-hop, electronic dance, heavy metal or jazz. Diving into local music can be hard because of all the research required, and he happily embraced it. "He studied so hard. Every day he worked on his show ... trying to make it better for the next week," Vlasto said. He would listen carefully to find the right tracks and pore over the lyrics to make sure they were suitable for on-air play (i.e., no profanity).
She said he was "heavily supportive" of younger bands — not only playing their music but even jamming with them. He liked teaching kids, too.
***
Singer grew up in the Bay Area. He started on drums when he was in elementary school, studied some at junior college and then learned the rest through what amounted to almost 50 years' worth of gigs. After visiting to see his mother, who lives here, he "just fell in love" with the area and the music scene, and moved here in 2009.
He met a longtime collaborator, Teri Llovet, upon first getting to town. He was invited to a party at her house. He sat in on drums, immediately impressing everyone, and joined the Soul City Cowboys.
"He wanted to play with so many bands. You couldn't keep him for yourself," she said.
He was positive and funny, she said, and he was always the band member in charge of the between-song MC'ing for the crowd. At their New Year's Eve gig, he borrowed Llovet's smartphone to lead the countdown to midnight. He couldn't find a clock app to help him count down the seconds. Neither could Llovet. "We can't mess with this," he said to Llovet, and threw the phone aside and just started an improvised countdown, whether it was totally accurate or not.
He loved drums enough that he played when it wasn't easy. He suffered medical problems throughout his time in Missoula: multiple surgeries on his back and hands and a hip replacement. Once, on the way to a gig, a tendon gave out and rendered his left thumb immobile. He played anyway. "What was he doing to do? He couldn't let his band down," Llovet said.
His leg was still in a splint from a partial knee replacement for that New Year's gig. He re-arranged his kit so that he could play regardless.
Curtis Rathburn, the Cowboys' guitarist, said "it's going to be impossible to replace him."
He played in so many different styles of music, and "was so important to so many people."
That will be clear on Sunday, when there's a memorial gathering for him at the Eagles Club. Vlasto said it's open to the community, whether or not you're a musician. Naturally, members of his many bands and musician friends have all signed up to play together, in all the styles he loved.