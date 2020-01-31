Memorial to pay tribute to late Missoula drummer, DJ Micki Singer

He was positive and funny, she said, and he was always the band member in charge of the between-song MC'ing for the crowd. At their New Year's Eve gig, he borrowed Llovet's smartphone to lead the countdown to midnight. He couldn't find a clock app to help him count down the seconds. Neither could Llovet. "We can't mess with this," he said to Llovet, and threw the phone aside and just started an improvised countdown, whether it was totally accurate or not.

He loved drums enough that he played when it wasn't easy. He suffered medical problems throughout his time in Missoula: multiple surgeries on his back and hands and a hip replacement. Once, on the way to a gig, a tendon gave out and rendered his left thumb immobile. He played anyway. "What was he doing to do? He couldn't let his band down," Llovet said.

His leg was still in a splint from a partial knee replacement for that New Year's gig. He re-arranged his kit so that he could play regardless.

Curtis Rathburn, the Cowboys' guitarist, said "it's going to be impossible to replace him."

He played in so many different styles of music, and "was so important to so many people."

That will be clear on Sunday, when there's a memorial gathering for him at the Eagles Club. Vlasto said it's open to the community, whether or not you're a musician. Naturally, members of his many bands and musician friends have all signed up to play together, in all the styles he loved.

