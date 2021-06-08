Mental health center rejects offer from city on affordable apartment building

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are "significant benefits" that came with the offer that's now first on the priority list, Anderson said, but he declined to provide details. He also declined to say who that offer came from and said the board is still maintaining contact with the city and the county to try to work out a deal.

Engen said he's asking the mental health center to not accept any offers on the building until the city can make another bid.

"We do not know who the buyer is because Western has not told us," Engen said. "We also don’t know why our offer was rejected or not subject to another counter-offer. We’ve been assured that Western’s goal is to perpetuate the current use of the Bridge, but without knowing who the buyer is, we are concerned."

The city is also discussing the purchase of a four-unit apartment building on Third Street owned by the Center, Engen said. In fact, those discussions have been going on for the past two years, he added.