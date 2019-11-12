Tad Hilton and Philip Schaefer unveiled the interior of their new Mexican-inspired restaurant and agave bar, The Camino, for the grand opening celebration of the Mercantile business complex in downtown Missoula on Tuesday night for a curious and anticipatory crowd. For the two owner-operators, and for the Mercantile building, the evening's festivities were the culmination of a very long process.
“It’s been three and a half years from the initial conversation of ‘let’s open a restaurant’ to where we are now,” Schaefer explained.
When it officially opens in a couple weeks, The Camino will be the finishing touch on the years-long project to revitalize a long-forlorn corner of Missoula. At the Tuesday celebration, developer Andy Holloran shared a similar sentiment as Schaefer for the entire building.
“The Mercantile is not just a hotel,” Holloran said. “As many of you remember, for seven or eight years this corner sat vacant, and it was quite a depressing experience. And through hard work and pure luck and support and partnerships, we collectively have been able to revitalize this important corner of downtown Missoula.”
***
The original Missoula Mercantile building was built in the late 1800s and was a famous, bustling center of commerce for roughly 120 years until Macy’s closed in 2010. Developer Holloran of Homebase Partners announced plans to deconstruct the building and replace it with a hotel and retail complex in 2016, and he gave a speech to finally dedicate the nine new businesses that have opened up on the ground floor of the Marriott hotel.
When Holloran first made his proposal, some community members fought the plans because the Merc building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and they wanted it saved and repurposed. The fight, bitter at times, eventually went to court, but the developers were finally given the green light to construct a new hotel as long as they salvaged as much material as possible and saved the façade of the pharmacy portion, which now houses the Basal salad and espresso café. Holloran and his team commissioned a short film about the history and the construction of the new Merc, which used archival footage and was shown on Tuesday.
“When we conceived this project, it wasn’t without some pushback,” Holloran said. “And we respected that. And (we) talked about what this project has meant to the community. This was a building that was built over time in the late 1800s, and as you’ll see tonight, the story that this building can tell is fascinating. Unfortunately, it sat vacant for a number of years, and so we endeavored to revitalize this place.”
Diane and Rick Russell moved to Missoula 15 years ago and said they were “skeptical” of plans to replace the historic old Mercantile. They came down on Tuesday to see the new place and said were pleased with what they saw.
“We love downtown,” Rick Russell said. “It’s very wonderful. It looks promising. We can see why they did it.”
You have free articles remaining.
Diane Russell, eating a piece of free cake, said she was originally against the project, but she’s now impressed with how the project turned out.
“Being naturally skeptical, with big business being involved, the corporate world, I had my doubts,” she said. “But it’s lovely. I’ve been to, we’ve been to, a lot of downtowns that have been ravaged by big business, and Missoulians just have to keep fighting for their downtown because it’s a special place.”
She said she’s still concerned about parking.
“It’s too soon to tell,” she said, when asked whether the new businesses will be good for downtown Missoula. “I used to come down here all the time. I don’t want to walk from a parking garage and all that. I’m lazy. I like convenience. But so far it’s wonderful.”
To open the Camino, Schaefer and his team traveled to various regions of Mexico preparing their menu.
“We’ve had a long-time fascination with both the culture and cuisine (of Mexico), and then that turned into sort of a love story once we went down there and experienced it first-hand," he said. "And living in Missoula, we felt like there was a place for it and that we could do something that was really unique for what our town has.”
Brett Raffetto, part of the ownership team of the new Zoo Thai restaurant in the Merc, is a graduate of Hellgate High School and is glad to be back living in Missoula. She said Zoo Thai has been popular since it opened earlier this year.
"I would say there's definitely a lot of hotel guests who come in, but the majority are locals," she said.
Marianne Menke and her husband, Greg, were checking out the new CREATE Art Bar, where customers can sip a custom cocktail and make homemade cement drink coasters and other art projects.
“I think it’s a great idea,” she said. “I’m new to Missoula and I’ve noticed how much art is in this area. So I think it’s going to do great. I think it’s a great idea.”