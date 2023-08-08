In January 1984, Alma McCormick gave birth to twins — a boy and a girl.

But when the children turned 1, McCormick’s daughter, Camie, was diagnosed with a rare childhood cancer. Camie and her family made 10 trips to Denver for her chemotherapy treatments, and she lived almost another year before dying in December 1985.

“That experience really filled my heart with passion,” McCormick said. “I had a passion and desire to develop something for my Crow people.”

McCormick’s passion paid off last month when her organization was awarded $180,000 to promote health equity.

Messengers for Health forms

A few years after hear daughter’s death, McCormick met with several other Crow women and a faculty member at Montana State University who were invested in health equity. Initially, the group focused on cervical cancer, which had been affecting Crow women, and as McCormick said, is usually preventable.

“We sat at a restaurant here in Hardin, and it was up to us to brainstorm just how this would work,” she recalled. “We knew it would really take a Crow woman to talk to other Crow women to get preventive health exams, and that’s how it started.”

Funded by two research grants from the American Cancer Society, Messengers for Health was founded in 2001 and in 2010 became a nonprofit organization. In its early years, the organization conducted a survey of 100 Crow women ages 18 and older inquiring about their attitudes and behaviors toward cervical health.

“They shared with us that if they were to talk with someone about cervical health, they wanted to do so with someone they could trust,” McCormick explained. “That’s how we recruited our messengers.”

Messengers for Health began by having women of the community, called Messengers, educate and encourage other Crow women to receive cancer screenings and pursue other types of preventive care. McCormick said the organization recruited messengers across the reservation — in Lodge Grass, Wyola, Crow Agency and other areas — to meet with Crow women one-on-one to discuss health and preventive care.

The Indian Health Service is the federal agency responsible for providing health care to federally recognized tribes, but it’s long been criticized for being understaffed and underfunded.

“There has to be trust,” McCormick said. “When our people are struggling mentally or emotionally, they will not just contact Indian Health Service and schedule an appointment. They need to meet with someone they know and trust.”

McCormick added that when the organization first began, she and other staff members had to work hard to “overcome cultural taboos.”

“It was thought that just by speaking the word ‘cancer,’ we would bring it upon ourselves because our words are powerful in Crow culture,” she said. “But we said, ‘It’s OK. We can say the word ‘cancer’ and we’re not going to bring it upon ourselves.’ Our Crow women are also modest. It’s a wonderful quality. But we said, ‘That modesty will not keep us from getting a PAP test or mammogram.’”

Over time, McCormick said people started spreading the word about Messengers for Health, telling others they had good experiences with the organization.

“It takes time to build trust,” McCormick explained. “People don’t just buy into this right away. My people know what I went through. They know I lost a little daughter to cancer, they saw how I coped with it, and after the funding came from the American Cancer Society, we knew we had to make this sustainable.”

Messengers for Health has since expanded to improve health outcomes across the Crow community through education and other strategies. McCormick said the organization has a special focus on cancer and dialysis patients, who may need to travel from the reservation to Billings several times a week to get adequate care. McCormick gives out gas cards to help people get to their appointments, and she sometimes pays out of her own pocket to help people access care.

In July, Genentech, a biotechnology company, awarded a $180,000 unrestricted grant to Messengers for Health to promote health equity.

Danica Richards, senior manager of giving and social impact at Genentech, said Messengers for Health stood out among other applicants because the organization uses “local cultural strengths to develop community-driven solutions.”

“It’s pretty intuitive that communities know what they need, so what we wanted to do is develop a fund that leans into that,” she said.

McCormick said the funding is crucial to the organization’s sustainability, adding that funds will be used to pay the five staff members and support operating costs.

“This keeps us going,” she said.