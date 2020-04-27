Messiah Lutheran Church worshippers return to church

The sound of an organ filled the Messiah Lutheran Church for the first time in nearly a month Sunday as worshippers took their seats, each family getting their own pew.
Church musician Christine Wallace joined about 20 others who returned to the Rattlesnake area church following the end of Montana’s stay-at-home order and the gradual reopening of the state.
“The past month has been a good chance for people to step back and see what’s really important,” said Wallace, who married her husband, Steve, at Messiah Lutheran Church in 1974.
As positive cases of COVID-19 have plateaued, Gov. Steve Bullock announced the easing of restrictions set in place to halt the spread of the disease. In an announcement this past week, the governor provided a timeline and directives for residents returning to work, bars, restaurants and places of worship.
The state currently has 448 cases, with 339 recovered and 14 dead from coronavirus.
Missoula County had 39 confirmed cases as of Sunday, the majority from 20 to 29 years of age.
Although Missoula County officials opted for a more gradual reopening of businesses, their guidelines had no effect on religious institutions. According to the governor’s guidelines for the first phase of reopening the state, churches, mosques and synagogues can allow for smaller congregations and must ensure worshipers maintain their social distance from each other.
The day after the announcement from Gov. Bullock’s office, members of Messiah Lutheran Church received an email from their pastor.
“Return from Covid19 Exile!” it read.
Since their last in-person service March 28, they’d received emails from The Rev. Russell Fitch every Sunday that contained copies of hymns, readings, sermons and prayers. For one couple living in the Rattlesnake area with no internet connection, Fitch dropped off hard copies of the sermon at their home.
Fitch, who has been a pastor for more than 10 years, said his prior career as a sailboat charter captain in Maui did more to prepare him for the coronavirus outbreak than his second career.
“You would get caught in a storm or some other situation that required that you think on your feet,” he said.
In response to the state-wide order closing all in-person religious services, Fitch continued to email weekly service packets, along with making phone calls to his congregation and occasionally picking up groceries for the elderly to save them the risk of exposure.
“A lot of congregations have gone the digital route, recording it and streaming it. A: I’m not that tech savvy. B: I don’t know how many members have the capability to receive the message that way,” Fitch said.
In his message announcing the restart of Sunday services, Fitch echoed the governor’s recommendation that those over 65, or with compromised immune systems, continue to stay home.
According to directives from the governor’s office, places of worship must operate on a limited capacity and ensure that non-household members stay at least six feet apart.
“During times like this, it’s something of a blessing to have a smaller congregation,” said Fitch, who also leads a congregation of about 20 people at Trinity Lutheran Church in Superior.
During the service, Fitch and the ushers donned masks as each household took their Holy Communion one at a time at each side of the rail in front of the church altar. The reopening of Messiah Lutheran Church also marked the confirmation of four members that had been delayed by its temporary shuttering, two of whom were Fitch’s daughters, Amanda and Isabella.
Fitch said that the church’s other services like Bible study and Sunday school will remain halted for the time being.
“We are just going to hold Sunday services until the air clears,” he said.
