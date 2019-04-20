Messiah Lutheran Preschool, 3718 Rattlesnake Dr., has openings for children ages 3–5.
Messiah employs qualified licensed teachers. The program meets the Missoula County Public School Preschool Standards and prepares children to be kindergarten ready. The hourly cost is lower than the cost of hiring a babysitter. Messiah’s Preschool facilities provide an exemplary asbestos free classroom environment and an excellent outdoor learning environment for children.
To visit the classroom facilities and outdoor learning environment, call 406-544 -0036 or 406-396-6750.