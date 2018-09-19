A construction vehicle inadvertently dumped a box of metal spacers on U.S. Highway 93 south of Missoula on Wednesday, flattening the tires of a half-dozen or more vehicles during the morning rush hour.
“I saw three cars on the side of the road on my way in at 7:30 a.m.,” Matt Eull said in an email. “I called and warned my wife and she stated that a friend (said) that a total of 8 had got flats.”
“I wouldn’t say that was an over-exaggeration,” said Sgt. Sean Finley of the Montana Highway Patrol. “One of my troopers was out with four or five, and then he heard about another few.”
Finley said the trooper picked up “a bunch” of the v-shaped, metal spacers used in concrete construction before the Montana Department of Transportation arrived with a sweeper to clear the rest.
“We did make contact with everybody involved to get a solution to repair the tires,” he said.
In such instances the party responsible for the damage, if it can be identified, is required to pay for it.
“The company stepped up and took care of the tires,” Finley said.