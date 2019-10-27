“I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.” Henry David Thoreau
LEE METCALF NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE — “Change is coming,” whispers the wind through the falling orange, yellow and red leaves. “Adapt.”
The busload of fourth- and fifth-graders from Hamilton Middle School embrace the seasonal changes during their field trip to the 2,800-acre refuge 2 miles north of Stevensville. Bundled in a warm coat and hat, Sophie Balantine excitedly reports her group had “done a ton of stuff.”
“We were identifying birds with binoculars and saw places where woodpeckers have been,” Balantine says at a rapid-fire pace. “The best thing was the experience. It was so breathtaking to see the cool things.”
The students are a collective mass of unleashed energy, an explosion of sunshine on an otherwise stormy morning. Stephanie Laporte Potts, the youth program coordinator at the Montana Natural History Center, helps herd them toward the awaiting bus after their hike, which included instruction on structure and function in nature.
That lesson wasn’t lost on fifth-grader Brayden Duce, who adds that he likes how they learned about the different ways animals’ bodies adapt to fill their needs.
“Like the difference between black bear and grizzly bear claws,” Duce says. “Black bears have sharp claws so they can climb trees and grizzlies’ are duller so they can dig. And I didn’t see it but remember the great horned owl and that’s really cool because I like how owls — you can’t see it but it looks like ears are on the top of their head but they’re actually crooked so they can hear in all directions and in fourth grade we dissected owl pellets and this reminded me of that fun.”
Their bus departs as we wander into the woods, buoyed by the students’ enthusiasm. The finger-length Ponderosa pine needles cover the dirt path, muffling our footsteps as we walk under skies that move in waves, spilling both sunshine and rain showers, sometimes separately and sometimes together.
“Change is coming,” the raindrops murmur as they flirt with snowflakes. “Adapt.”
Her deep love of the outdoors brings Jill Pierpont and her black lab Roxy to the refuge regularly. She’s a recent transplant to the Bitterroot, enjoying the changing scenery as the duo searches out wildlife hidden among the old-growth aspens.
“The pileated woodpecker is one of the fun things for me,” Pierpont says as Roxy chews on a dead tree branch. “Two weeks ago I saw a great horned owl, only 4 feet off the ground. It was right along the path, and that was exciting.”
They meander farther down the road, past the Bitterroot River where a small otter zips underwater in a side channel. Like Thoreau, our “serenity is rippled but not ruffled” as we walk across cobbled river stones on one of the many small peninsulas jutting into the stream.
It’s bittersweet here in the Bitterroot, this end of the six weeks of summer that was followed by five official days of autumn before the first snowfall in September. That brief summer was preceded by a long winter, making the promise of snowfall difficult to digest.
But hope for an extended warm streak continues to float on the breeze, even as trees creak the warning: “Change is coming. Adapt.”
Leaves collect in the empty side channels, which will fill with runoff again in the spring. They show the impermanence and the cycles embedded in the world, the fluidity of days past and those to come.
The patter of raindrops muffles the motors of big rigs traveling Highway 93 and the banging of hammers in new homes across the river. But they remain as reminders of the changes that are coming. “Adapt,” they moan.
Yet within this ever-changing world, the Bitterroot Mountain Range still towers above the refuge, as it will again tomorrow. Its highest, darkest slopes already are dusted with the snowfall that will stay until summer, providing a black and white backdrop for the golden stands of larch that slowly, dramatically, shed their needles with the promise of returning next year.
They offer no melancholy for the past, but herald the future, as do the intermittent songs of the sparrows and starlings. They’re only a handful of 55 species of birds who will spend the dark winter months here before welcoming the return of close to 200 more species in the spring.
“Change is coming,” they chirp with joy. “Adapt.
“And embrace it.”
“For the most part we allow only outlying and transient circumstances to make our occasions. They are, in fact, the cause of our distraction …” Henry David Thoreau