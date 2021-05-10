Metrics or politics?: Biden conservation plan raises questions

Preserving native ecosystems, in contrast, would reinforce many of the natural functions that make the planet habitable for people. That includes cleaning carbon and other pollutants from the air and water, maintaining wild plant and animal species that keep those ecosystems functioning, and restraining the kinds of human development that destroy those functions.

The Missoula-headquartered Boone and Crockett Club endorsed the 30x30 plan as a benefit to the hunting community. In particular, it backed the plan’s call for greater outdoor recreational access, big-game migration corridors, and voluntary conservation efforts on working landscapes.

“Our community has served as a foundation for conservation since the late 1800s, and the leadership of hunters and anglers will once again be essential to ensure we have natural systems that can support a diversity of species, as well as our way of life,” Boone and Crockett President Jim Arnold said in a press release. “We welcome the opportunity to work with political leaders to implement a conservation vision that will sustain our wildlife and wild places for generations to come.”

“It’s a visionary blueprint for how we can work together to recover the one-third of wildlife species at heightened risk of extinction, revitalize rural and urban communities, strengthen the outdoor economy, and bolster resilience to escalating climate-fueled megafires, floods, and hurricanes,” said Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. “Combined with significant investment in natural infrastructure restoration proposed in the American Jobs Plan, the America the Beautiful plan will accelerate collaborative conservation in every corner of the country by empowering local communities, Tribes, farmers, ranchers, forest stewards, and conservation partners to come together to conserve and restore our natural resources and ensure that all Americans have equitable access to nature.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.