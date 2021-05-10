Metrics or politics?: Biden conservation plan raises questions

30 x 30 = ?
The answer to the Biden Administration’s new conservation goal is not “900.” Politics more than math may define what counts toward the plan to conserve 30% of the nation’s land and water resources by 2030. And that has a lot of people wondering what it means for places like the Rocky Mountain West, where the federal government is the biggest landowner.
For example, Montana Sen. Jon Tester reintroduced his Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act last month, which would add 79,000 acres to the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex. But he noted the project has been underway for more than a decade and is not part of Biden’s 30x30 proposal.
“I’m hopeful the Administration’s efforts will mirror ours, but I’m going to keep pushing to pass the BCSA as soon as possible because we don’t need to wait on the federal government to achieve ground-up solutions that create good-paying jobs, increase access, and protect Montana’s public lands,” Tester said last week. His office staff added they still haven’t seen criteria for what counts toward the 30x30 goal.
The Western Governors’ Association in its response also focused on the federal government’s extensive influence over the Rocky Mountain region. In a 25-page letter to National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little asked to be closely involved in the process.
“Defining ‘conserved’ as articulated in the EO (executive order) will be a critical factor for the National Climate Task Force to consider,” they wrote. “Western Governors contend that many of the federal, state, local, Tribal and private lands in our states already enjoy robust conservation protections.”
The “America the Beautiful” plan released last Thursday describes a 10-year push to protect critical habitats and diversity from a “catastrophic extinction crisis.” It will also defend against climate change impacts, promote racial justice and create jobs.
What the 24-page report doesn’t do is describe a formula or rule for what contributes toward the 30% target. Does a conservation easement on a ranch qualify? Would enhancing an existing public park equal adding a new one? If a wildlife refuge gets an increased water supply, do its already protected acres count again?
The Western Landowners Alliance praised the plan, but pointed out the missing bits too.
“Significantly, the report does not define ‘what counts’ as conservation under 30x30 but rather recommends an interagency working group between the NRCS and USGS as well as an ongoing stakeholder engagement process to develop specific goals and strategies under the initiative,” a press release from the alliance noted.
“They say we are losing a football field’s worth of land to development every two and a half minutes in the West,” said Lesli Allison, the alliance's executive director. “It’s mostly private land that is being lost — the same land that supports most of the remaining biodiversity as well as our food system and rural livelihoods. We can only change this with the engagement and support of landowners and rural communities. We are encouraged to see recognition of this in today’s report.”
The Republican members of Montana’s congressional delegation were dismissive.
“I’ve been asking the Biden administration for details on this vague and arbitrary 30x30 goal for months and Montanans still have more questions than answers,” Sen. Steve Daines said. “Instead of charting a path forward for conservation over the next decade, the Administration uses vague buzz-words to detract from the lack of information and contradictions within the report. This report does not resolve my concerns that this is nothing but an effort to lock up lands, which will hurt Montana’s farmers and ranchers and kill jobs.”
Rep. Matt Rosendale participated in a teleconference of Republican members of the House Committee on Natural Resources with local witnesses last week, including Ravalli County Commissioner Greg Chilcott and Property and Environmental Research Center Chief Executive Officer Brian Yablonski of Bozeman. Rosendale called the plan arbitrary, and said lands managed by the federal government were at “the bottom of the spectrum” for biodiversity compared to private lands.
Yablonski noted that about 12% of the United States is currently protected, and bumping that to 30% would be a land total four times the size of California. Chilcott said he was concerned how the plan might affect recreational access to public lands and suggested that small counties like his needed more federal support from Payment in Lieu of Taxes and similar programs rather than new public land acquisitions.
Nevertheless, the overall goal has the public’s attention. A national poll commissioned by the Natural Resources Defense Council conducted in January found widespread support for the concept, with 90% of Democrats, 72% of Republicans and 68% of independents favoring “setting a national goal of protecting at least 30% of America’s land, ocean areas and inland waters by the year 2030.” The online survey of 1,000 registered voters had a margin of error of 3.1%.
It also has support from the international scientific community. A 2019 study published in Science Advances proposed a “Global Deal for Nature” with the finding that preserving 30% of the earth’s terrestrial ecosystem would significantly help restrain global temperatures from exceeding the 1.5 Celsius degree threshold by 2030. Failure to do so will likely unravel a wide range of systems needed for human civilization, including agriculture water supplies, sea levels along coastal cities, and weather conditions that restrain or encourage storms and wildfires. Those in turn trigger problems like famine, refugee migration and property damage on a planetary scale.
Preserving native ecosystems, in contrast, would reinforce many of the natural functions that make the planet habitable for people. That includes cleaning carbon and other pollutants from the air and water, maintaining wild plant and animal species that keep those ecosystems functioning, and restraining the kinds of human development that destroy those functions.
The Missoula-headquartered Boone and Crockett Club endorsed the 30x30 plan as a benefit to the hunting community. In particular, it backed the plan’s call for greater outdoor recreational access, big-game migration corridors, and voluntary conservation efforts on working landscapes.
“Our community has served as a foundation for conservation since the late 1800s, and the leadership of hunters and anglers will once again be essential to ensure we have natural systems that can support a diversity of species, as well as our way of life,” Boone and Crockett President Jim Arnold said in a press release. “We welcome the opportunity to work with political leaders to implement a conservation vision that will sustain our wildlife and wild places for generations to come.”
“It’s a visionary blueprint for how we can work together to recover the one-third of wildlife species at heightened risk of extinction, revitalize rural and urban communities, strengthen the outdoor economy, and bolster resilience to escalating climate-fueled megafires, floods, and hurricanes,” said Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. “Combined with significant investment in natural infrastructure restoration proposed in the American Jobs Plan, the America the Beautiful plan will accelerate collaborative conservation in every corner of the country by empowering local communities, Tribes, farmers, ranchers, forest stewards, and conservation partners to come together to conserve and restore our natural resources and ensure that all Americans have equitable access to nature.”