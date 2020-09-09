MHP: 16-year-old killed in crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 16-year-old Alberton girl died Tuesday night after she was accidentally run over by a vehicle she had stepped out of as a passenger, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

The incident on Old Highway 10 near mile marker 5 west was reported to MHP at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, said Sgt. Sean Finley. The fatal incident was still under investigation Wednesday morning. The teen has not yet been identified by the county coroner.

The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old boy from Alberton, stopped when he believed he had hit something with his car, Finley said. The passenger, the 16-year-old girl, got out to check. Finley said the driver believed the vehicle was in reverse when he let off the brake, but the car rolled forward and on top of the passenger, causing fatal injuries.

The road was bare and dry at the time of the incident, Finley said.

The crash is the 135th highway fatality on the year, nearly level with the 136 fatal crashes by this time in 2019.

