The Montana Highway Patrol on Tuesday was actively seeking a driver who fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Evaro Hill that sent two people to the hospital.
A southbound vehicle near the top of the hill on U.S. 93 slid and spun 180 degrees toward oncoming traffic due to slushy roads, Capt. Jim Kitchin said. A northbound vehicle then smashed the back end of the first vehicle, destroying much of the southbound vehicle's back end.
MHP received the call at approximately 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The driver of the northbound vehicle, Kitchin said, then reportedly left the scene in a different vehicle, leaving behind two women, one of whom was transported to the hospital for her injuries. Kitchin said a description of the vehicle in which the man fled the scene was not available.
"We are actively looking for that person," Kitchin said.
The driver of the southbound vehicle was also transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital after the crash.
All drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and both vehicles were disabled by the crash, Kitchin said.
"We've had three or four crashes in the area that involved hydroplaning or slush," he said. "We got very lucky today on two crashes. … If they wouldn't have been restrained we would have serious injuries or fatalities."
A heavy snowstorm turned roadways into a mess Tuesday, with 23 crashes statewide by 4 p.m. Driving with tires in good condition, not using cruise control and slowing down are all ways to help avoid hydroplaning, Kitchin said.